Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Gqeberha shack dwellers stage fiery protest after 24-year wait for housing

Gqeberha shack dwellers stage fiery protest after 24-year wait for housing
Rolihlahla informal settlement residents blocked Old Uitenhage Road with burning tyres, storm water pipes and rocks on Thursday morning. (Photo: Mkhuseli Sizani)
By Mkhuseli Sizani
03 Feb 2023
0

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality promises serviced sites.

About 250 people from Rolihlahla informal settlement in Gqeberha blocked the Old Uitenhage Road with burning tyres, rocks and stormwater pipes on Thursday morning. They were demanding houses.

On Monday, Rolihlahla residents had protested with people from Westville informal settlement because they said their bucket toilets had not been cleaned for weeks. Two vehicles were torched during that protest.

On Thursday, the protest was led by Rolihlahla residents who live at Vistarus and near the R75 Uitenhage Road.

Rolihlahla was established behind the Nelson Mandela University’s Missionvale Campus in 1999 by backyard dwellers from Missionvale, Zwide, Veeplaas, KwaZakhele and New Brighton.

About 280 RDP houses were built in 2004 for shack dwellers who had occupied land next to Missionvale Cemetery, but since then there has been no housing development, according to Linda Twelani, a community leader.

“This area is more than 20 years old and it lacks services. There are 581 households who have been waiting for service delivery since then,” he said.

He said hopes were raised during the Covid pandemic when there was talk of “de-densifying” and 150 bungalows were placed in an open field near the Uitenhage Road, 75 for households from Rohlihlahla.

“The 150 bungalow dwellers, including disabled families, share five toilets and one standpipe. They have no electricity and their place is muddy on wet days,” said Twelani.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The 581 Rolihlahla households share 80 toilets, 30 of which have not been cleaned because the service provider’s contract was not renewed.

In April 2022, construction of a tarred road and repositioning shacks to serviced sites began but this “suddenly stopped in July without an explanation”, Twelani said.

“We don’t sleep on tarred roads. We need houses. I am getting old but I still live in a leaking shack,” said Dolly Ntonga, 68, who has lived in the area since 1999. “An RDP house would give me dignity because it comes with a flush toilet.”

Ntombizanele Gosani, who built her shack in 2008, said, “I have four pit toilet holes in my yard because every time it gets full, I dig a new hole. But now I have run out of space. We want houses because we cannot live like this forever. Rubbish is not collected and we burn it near the university’s boundary wall.”

Following the protests on Thursday, a delegation of community leaders met with mayoral committee member Ryno Kayser and Thembakazi Hlela, director of human settlements, according to Twelani .

He said they were told there are no housing plans for them, but they will get additional toilets and standpipes, electricity and for the first time refuse collection in Rolihlahla.

“They further promise that the repositioning of our shacks and completion of the tarred road will also resume,” he said.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase, however, was quite unaware of the meeting. But she said, “Development processes are underway and houses will be built after the finalisation of such processes. Infrastructure has to be built first, which is what the municipality is busy with at this point.” DM

Rolihlahla shack dwellers rubbish dump
Rolihlahla residents dump their rubbish near the Nelson Mandela University fence because it is not collected. (Photo: Mkhuseli Sizani)

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Five ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
Maverick News

Five ANC members will be sworn in as MPs to pave way for Ramaphosa's new-look Cabinet
After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
South Africa

Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?
Business Maverick

Alarm bells are ringing as South Africa’s business community continues to shrink in the face of looming collapse – what is their alternative choice?

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Maverick News

David Mabuza a Cabinet Lekgotla no-show as his deputy president tenure reaches its twilight 
Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case
Maverick News

Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.