Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Apple, Alphabet and Amazon hurt as economic slump crimps demand

Apple, Alphabet and Amazon hurt as economic slump crimps demand
Customers shop at an Apple store in Mexico City, Mexico, on Thursday, 19 January 2023. (Photo: Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
03 Feb 2023
0

Apple, Amazon.com and Alphabet, technology bellwethers with a combined market value approaching $5-trillion, posted results on Thursday that show an economic slowdown is throttling demand for electronics, e-commerce, cloud computing and digital advertising – mainstays of the global tech economy.

Apple’s sales fell more than analysts predicted during the holiday quarter, slammed by slack purchases of iPhones and Macs. Amazon’s revenue was trimmed by soft consumer demand for products sold online and slowing growth in a once-booming business that provides remote computing power to companies. Alphabet’s results missed Wall Street estimates after customers curtailed orders for ads that appear alongside online search results.

“The war in Ukraine, inflationary pressures, economic uncertainty and macroeconomic headwinds kept the consumer sentiment weak in 2022 while smartphone users reduced the frequency of their purchases,” Harmeet Singh Walia, a senior analyst at Counterpoint Research, wrote in a report on Apple.

Economic weakness also affected business demand for ads and cloud computing, said Mandeep Singh, technology lead at Bloomberg Intelligence. The sluggish economy was most evident at Alphabet “as they called out advertisers pulling back, echoing what other ad vendors have said”, he said in an interview. “Cloud consumption is coming down, though growth rates are still higher there.”

Shares of all three companies slipped in after-hours trading, with Amazon falling 6.6% and Alphabet losing 6.4%. Apple slid as much as 5.6%. Nasdaq 100 futures were also lower, indicating a possible reversal of the Thursday rally led by Meta Platforms, whose results emphasised cost cuts and tens of billions of dollars in share buybacks.

Each of the big tech companies reporting on Thursday also underscored the ways they’re working to move past the slump. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai leaned heavily into artificial intelligence as a way to improve search results and other products. Starting this year, DeepMind, a division focused on AI research, will be included in Alphabet’s corporate costs. That will show how the technology is being incorporated into other businesses – rather than just Alphabet’s “Other Bets” division – the company said.

“I’m excited by the AI-driven leaps we’re about to unveil in search and beyond,” Pichai said in a statement.

Part of Apple’s weakness last quarter was the result of supply-chain constraints, particularly in China, where Covid-related lockdowns impeded production while also keeping consumers out of stores. Apple CEO Tim Cook said a loosening of Covid rules in China – one Apple’s biggest markets – is helping brighten his outlook.

“When you look at the opening that started happening in December, we saw a marked change in traffic in our stores as compared to November – and that followed through to demand as well,” Cook said on a conference call with analysts. Production “is now back where we want it to be”, he also said.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy zeroed in on the company’s efforts to slash costs, reversing the massive ramp-up in hiring and spending prompted by the boom in online commerce that accompanied the pandemic.

“I think probably the No 1 priority that I spend time on with the team is reducing our costs to serve in our operations network,” Jassy told analysts on a call.

Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat also told investors that the company will “meaningfully” slow the pace of hiring this year. Both companies have also announced major layoffs in recent weeks. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Maverick News

SA Tourism interim CFO has ties to agency which could cash in on Tottenham Hotspur deal
Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address
Maverick News

Hundreds march demanding Ramaphosa address Basic Income Grant at State of the Nation Address
Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case
Maverick News

Suspended Prasa whistle-blower Martha Ngoye found not guilty in arbitration case
When crises collide — water is South Africa’s next ‘perfect storm’
Maverick News

When crises collide — water is South Africa’s next ‘perfect storm’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
South Africa

Warning on short-circuiting, older model Tevo Magneto lights
After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts
South Africa

After the Bell: The new Joburg council goes nuts

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.