Sweet potatoes can be turned into hasselbacks too, and have the extra advantage of being well suited to a glaze. I used toasted cumin seeds to balance the sweetness of the maple syrup. Sweet potatoes are softer than regular varieties, so the chance of accidentally cutting all the way through is greater.

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

4 medium Kara sweet potatoes

4 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp Canadian maple syrup

1 heaped tsp cumin seeds

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method

Peel the potatoes. Using a small, sharp knife, carefully cut through until halfway, at small intervals.

Toast the cumin seeds in a dry pan until they are lightly coloured but not burnt.

In a bowl, mix the olive oil and maple syrup, season with salt and pepper and stir in the cumin seeds.

Douse the potatoes with the glaze, reserving the balance.

Preheat the air fryer at 200℃ for 5 minutes.

Spray the bottom of the basket or rack and lay the potatoes out with space between them for airflow.

Cook at 200℃ for 20 minutes. Brush the remaining baste over them.

Turn the temperature up to 200℃ and cook for a further 15 to 20 minutes.

Test for doneness with a skewer or fork. If not tender, cook for another 5 minutes or until done. DM/TGIFood

