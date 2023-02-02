Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The Day in Pictures: Jesus statue vandalized at the chapels of the Condemnation and Flagellation, Bogota observes a day without cars and motorcycles

The statue of Jesus after it was vandalized at the Chapels of the Condemnation and Flagellation church at Station II in the Via Dolorosa, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 02 February 2023. The attacker was arrested by the church guard and moved to the Israeli police for future investigation, according to the police statement. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
By Maverick Life Editors
02 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Church employees move the statue of Jesus after it was vandalized at the Chapels of the Condemnation and Flagellation church at Station II in the Via Dolorosa, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 02 February 2023. The attacker was arrested by the church guard and moved to the Israeli police for future investigation, according to the police statement. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
Nuns arrive to check a statue of Jesus that was vandalized at the Chapels of the Condemnation and Flagellation church at Station II in the Via Dolorosa, in the Old City of Jerusalem, 02 February 2023. The attacker was arrested by the church guard and moved to the Israeli police for future investigation, according to the police statement. EPA-EFE/ATEF SAFADI
A faithful holds a placard reading ‘Pope Francis we want peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo’ during Pope’s meeting with young people in the Martyrs’ stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 02 February 2023. Pope Francis is on a six-day trip to Africa, including South Sudan. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
Protestors hold ribbons as they march in support of clergy sexual abuse survivors and the LGBTQI+ community, as the pontifical requiem Mass for Cardinal George Pell takes place at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney, Australia, 02 February 2023. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI 
Banco Santander bank’s Executive Chairwoman, Ana Botin, during a press conference to announce the bank’s yearly results in Madrid, Spain, 02 February 2023. Banco Santander achieved a record attributable net profit of 9.60 billion euro in 2022, 18 percent more than 2021. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde addresses a press conference following the meeting of the ECB Governing Council in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 02 February 2023. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
(L to R) Chairman of the Eurasian Economic Commission Board Mikhail Myasnikovich, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko attend the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) meeting in a narrow format, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, 02 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER ASTAFYEV/ SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE
Israelis shoot in a shooting range in the Israeli settlement of Givat Ze’ev near Jerusalem, 02 February 2023. Currently, in Israel, there are approximately 155,168 firearms approved by 147,248 license holders. Right-wing National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gabir calls for a reform in the Ministry of Internal Security to ease the process of obtaining a gun license for Israeli citizens, according to a statement issued by the Israeli National Security ministry 31 January. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Ukrainian rescuers work on-site following an overnight missile strike on a residential district in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, early 02 February 2023. At least three people were killed and 21 injured, according to the Ukrainian Emergency Service (SES). Russian troops entered Ukraine territory on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY SHESTAK
An aerial view taken with a drone of damage at site of an overnight missile strike on a residential district in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 02 February 2023. At least three people were killed and 18 others injured as a result of overnight shelling in Kramatorsk, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES). Russian troops entered Ukraine territory on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/YEVGEN HONCHARENKO
Police officials escort Pakistan’s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (C) to present him before a court in Islamabad, Pakistan 02 February 2023. An Islamabad court granted police a two-day physical remand of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. Sheikh Rasheed was arrested in connection with his remarks against former president Asif Ali Zardari, in a television interview on 27 January, in which he allegedly claimed that Zardari got the assistance of some terrorist outfit to plan former prime minister Imran Khan’s murder. EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
Kyrgyz military personnel take part in a ceremony to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Stalingrad on Victory Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 02 February 2023. The Kyrgyz Republic marks the anniversary with public events prepared by the Ministry of Defense, the Russian Embassy, the Russian House in Bishkek, veteran organizations and students. The Battle of Stalingrad, one of the most important battles of World War II on the eastern front, ended after more than five months of fights between the red Army and Nazi German troops on 02 February 1943 with Soviet Union victory. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud attends a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, Iraq, 02 February 2023. The Saudi Foreign Minister is in Baghdad to hold talks related to rounds of dialogue between Iran and Saudi Arabia with Iraqi mediation. EPA-EFE/AHMED JALIL
President Joe Biden speaks of unity and bipartisanship during the 70th annual National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 02 February 2023. The National Prayer Breakfast Foundation runs the annual event taking it over from an organization that ran it for decades, the International Foundation. EPA-EFE/BONNIE CASH / POOL
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (R) and Hungarian President Katalin Novak (L) review the honor guard during an official welcome ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria, 02 February 2023. Novak is in Bulgaria for a one-day official visit. EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV
Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson (R) receives Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin at the prime minister’s official residence The Sager House, in Stockholm, Sweden, 02 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund/TT SWEDEN OUT
Several people ride bicycles during the ‘Day without a car and without a motorcycle’, in Bogota, Colombia, 02 February 2023. In an initiative to preserve the environment, 02 February is set in Bogota to observe a ‘Day without a car and without a motorcycle’ between 5am and 9pm. EPA-EFE/Mauricio Duenas Castaneda
A picture taken from a highway with the traffic only of public transport vehicles during the ‘Day without a car and without a motorcycle’, in Bogota, Colombia, 02 February 2023. In an initiative to preserve the environment, 02 February is set in Bogota to observe a ‘Day without a car and without a motorcycle’ between 5am and 9pm. EPA-EFE/CARLOS ORTEGA
Visitors look at the layout of the body of a limousine ZIL-4112R during the press review of the exhibition ‘Design classified as ‘secret’, or cars of authority, that did not exist’ at the Special Purpose Garage Museum of the FSO of Russia in Moscow, Russia, 02 February 2023. The exhibition is dedicated to the 100-year history of secret car design developments for the leaders of the Soviet state and modern Russia. The exhibition runs from 02 February to 16 April 2023. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV DM/ ML
