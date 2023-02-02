Business Maverick

International Finance

Stocks extend Fed-fuelled rise in Asia; dollar dips: markets wrap

Stocks extend Fed-fuelled rise in Asia; dollar dips: markets wrap
An electronic screen displays the stock figures for companies including Tencent Holdings Meituan and Alibaba Group in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, 15 March 2022. (Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
02 Feb 2023
0

Asian shares advanced with US and Europe futures on Thursday, extending a rally on Wall Street after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the central bank had made progress in its battle against inflation.

A benchmark of Asian stocks climbed as much as 1%, with Hong Kong-listed technology companies among the top performers. The picture was more mixed in Japanese and mainland China markets. 

The dollar continued its decline against both G10 and emerging-markets currencies. A gauge of the greenback’s strength was at the lowest level since April as global investors positioned for a potential peak in US interest rates. 

Treasury yields held a drop from the US session of about 10 basis points in key maturities across the 2- to 10-year zone. Australian and New Zealand bonds broadly tracked the closing moves in Treasuries Wednesday. Japan’s benchmark 10-year yield steadied two basis points below the central bank’s 0.5% ceiling.

Powell’s comment that the “disinflation process has started” suggested that the aggressive tightening cycle is starting to have its desired effect of reducing the pace of price growth, helping the S&P 500 jump more than 1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 outperformed major benchmarks, closing at the highest since September. 

Positioning in US swaps markets assumes the Fed is getting closer to cutting rates as traders bet that economic conditions are likely to keep it from the additional rate increases that policymakers still anticipate. 

“I think the market took what Powell didn’t say and ran with it,” said Karen Jorritsma, head of Australian equities at RBC Capital Markets. “He was pretty clear that he would stay on a restrictive stance as long as was needed and that some signs are coming through in the data although unemployment was at a 50-year low.” 

Adding to the positive tone for risk taking, in US after-hours trading, Meta Platforms surged, leading social-media stocks higher, after reporting better-than-expected sales during the holiday quarter.

“US sector performance was consistent with the big rally in fixed income across the curve, which for Asia-Pacific should support duration proxies like tech and soft landing beneficiaries like consumer discretionary,” said Chamath De Silva, senior portfolio manager for BetaShares Holdings.

The focus in Asia is also on the Adani Group’s crisis as the fallout from a short-seller’s research report leads to ever more intense pressure on the indebted conglomerate’s securities.

Bonds of the Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after shares in the Adani group suffered a $92 billion crash. 

Elsewhere in markets, oil staged a partial rebound after slumping on Wednesday as the US dollar fell and traders weighed the potential for better demand in China. Gold edged higher after reaching a nine-month high in the wake of the Fed decision. 

Bitcoin hit the highest since August as investors interpreted Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments about progress on inflation as a sign that a less harsh monetary policy backdrop lies ahead. 

Later on Thursday, central banks in Europe will be centre stage with both the European Central Bank and the Bank of England expected to raise rates by half a percentage point each. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.