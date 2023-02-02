Newsdeck

SPACE RACE

Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites

Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites
The Shenzhou-13 carried by a Long March-2F rocket launches with three astronauts from China Manned Space Agency on board early on October 16, 2021 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert near Jiuquan, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
By Reuters
02 Feb 2023
0

BEIJING, Feb 2 (Reuters) - China, only the third country to put a man in space after the Soviet Union and United States, is to build ground stations on Antarctica to back its network of ocean monitoring satellites, state media said on Thursday.

China’s global network of ground stations to support a growing number of satellites and outer space ambitions has drawn concern from some nations that it could be used for espionage, a suggestion China rejects.

In 2020, Sweden’s state-owned space company, which had provided ground stations that helped fly Chinese spacecraft and transmit data, declined to renew contracts with China or accept new Chinese business due to “changes” in geopolitics.

China Aerospace Science and Technology Group Co. is to build the stations at the Zhongshan research base, one of two permanent Chinese research stations on Antarctica, after winning the tender with its 43.95 million yuan ($6.53 million) bid, state-controlled China Space News reported.

No technical details of the project were given in the report, though China Space News published two accompanying illustrations of an artist’s rendering that shows four ground stations at Zhongshan, located by Prydz Bay in East Antarctica, south of the Indian Ocean.

The project was part of broader initiatives aimed at building China’s marine economy and turning China into a marine power, according to China Space News.

A Chinese-built ground station in Argentina’s Patagonia has stirred concerns about its purpose despite China’s assurance that the station’s goal is peaceful space observation and spacecraft missions.

Last year, the docking of a Chinese military survey ship, which analysts say monitors launches of satellites, rockets and missiles, at Sri Lanka’s Chinese-built port of Hambantota drew loud opposition from neighbouring India concerned about potential spying.

China in October launched the last of three modules of its space stationwhich became the second permanently inhabited outpost in low-earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Nick Macfie)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Maverick News

Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Poland aims to get training time on Leopard battle tanks down to five weeks
Newsdeck

Poland aims to get training time on Leopard battle tanks down to five weeks
Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools, cripple rail network
Newsdeck

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools, cripple rail network
Boost for Ukraine as US expected to send longer-range rockets
Newsdeck

Boost for Ukraine as US expected to send longer-range rockets
Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote
Newsdeck

Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.