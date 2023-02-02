Fast forward 30 years and our barks and meows are louder than ever. The vision when opening our shelter 35 years ago was to start at a point that we knew was going to be impactful in dealing with the overpopulation of animals. So when animals are born into lives of abuse and neglect, One asks, where do we start? In our opinion, to have a far-reaching impact- it is crucial to start as soon as possible.

Woodrock’s #1 motto is EDUCATION!

We start with the youth as they will be the future voice who will speak up for animals. “Having been in teaching for many years, I felt an obligation to educate on responsible pet ownership. It is a calling and an honor to be THAT person” says Stella Meldau Co-founder of Woodrock Animal Rescue. With this focus on education, Woodrock arranges no less than 5 school visits per month. This endeavor, without fail, creates future heroes who continue to carry the flame of rescue – continuing the heroic work of rescue organizations such as ours.

Woodrock’s #2 motto is STERILIZATION!

Statistics indicate that over a 5- year period; SIXTY SEVEN THOUSAND unwanted dogs will be born. Half of them will be euthanized due to their circumstances. Along the same vein for our feline friends… shockingly 9 out of every 10 born, will never make it to adulthood. In stark contrast- Woodrock has our own successful statistics; Over the past two years, Woodrock Animal Rescue has successfully sterilized 5000 DOGS/ CATS. This is always an ongoing effort because, in the bigger scheme of rescue, it will never be enough.

Woodrock’s #3 motto is ADOPT DON’T SHOP!

How sad it is to think that so many people will never step foot into a shelter. And so many animals will never step out. Woodrock Animal Rescue has a large number of highly adoptable, beautiful dogs and cats, waiting for your adoption!

Find out more on Woodrock DM