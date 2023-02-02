Newsdeck

George Pell

Australian Cardinal George Pell’s funeral sparks protests as mourners gather

Australian Cardinal George Pell’s funeral sparks protests as mourners gather
LGBTQ+ community and supporters of clergy abuse victims hold a protest outside St Mary's Cathedral ahead of the pontifical requiem Mass for Cardinal George Pell on February 02, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Cardinal George Pell, a former senior Catholic Church official who was accused of sexual violence in Australia and then cleared, died on 10 January 2023 aged 81 years old. His body was returned to Sydney after his funeral at the Vatican and will lie in state at St. Mary's cathedral on Feb. 1 and 2. (Photo by Roni Bintang/Getty Images)
By Reuters
02 Feb 2023
0

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mourners and protesters faced off in Sydney on Thursday at the funeral service for Australian Cardinal George Pell, a former top Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations.

Australian police officials said they had dropped a court bid to block a protest after organisers agreed to change an initial demonstration route and gather in a road adjacent to St Mary’s Cathedral, the funeral venue. Hundreds took part in the protest.

Pell’s body has lain in state since he died at the age of 81 in a Rome hospital last month from heart complications after a hip surgery.

Thousands attended the funeral, including former prime ministers Tony Abbott and John Howard, and federal opposition leader Peter Dutton. Hundreds more watched on big screens erected outside the cathedral.

“He’s the greatest Catholic Australia has ever produced, and one of our country’s greatest sons,” Abbott said during a eulogy.

“George Pell was the greatest man I’ve ever known.”

In a park opposite the cathedral, groups of protesters, many from the LGBT community and some holding signs reading “Pell Burn In Hell”, heard speeches against the cardinal and the Catholic Church.

“(We’re here to) just show solidarity with the victims and the survivors of what’s happened through the Catholic Church, but particularly George Pell,” Layne Elbourne, a musician, told Reuters.

Small numbers of mourners held up rosary beads in response to protesters’ chants, though there were no signs of physical clashes between the two groups.

Tensions had flared on Wednesday after some inside the church property were seen removing colourful ribbons tied by protesters along the fence of the cathedral, television footage showed.

The ribbons symbolised the pain inflicted on child sexual abuse victims, the protesters said.

Australia’s High Court in 2020 quashed the convictions of Pell, a leading Catholic conservative, for sexually assaulting two choir boys in the 1990s, allowing him to walk free after 13 months in prison. Pell lived in Rome after the acquittal and had several meetings with Pope Francis.

By Alasdair Pal and Renju Jose

(Reporting by Renju Jose and Alasdair Pal; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Maverick News

Diesel or darkness: PetroSA charges Eskom unfair prices, extracts upfront payments
Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Maverick News

Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 22-28 January 2023
Poland aims to get training time on Leopard battle tanks down to five weeks
Newsdeck

Poland aims to get training time on Leopard battle tanks down to five weeks
Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools, cripple rail network
Newsdeck

Worst UK strikes for a decade shut schools, cripple rail network
Boost for Ukraine as US expected to send longer-range rockets
Newsdeck

Boost for Ukraine as US expected to send longer-range rockets
Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote
Newsdeck

Australia to replace Queen Elizabeth's image on A$5 banknote

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.