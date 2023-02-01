South Africa

STATE CAPTURE CASE

Vrede Dairy Project: Top FS official testifies about search and seizure warrant served on him

Vrede Dairy Project: Top FS official testifies about search and seizure warrant served on him
Suspects associated with the theft of R220-million from the Free State’s Estina Dairy Farm Project appear at the Bloemfontein Commercial Crimes Court on 15 February 2018 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Mlungisi Louw)
By Cathy Dlodlo
01 Feb 2023
0

A search and seizure warrant served on a top Free State official, Takisi Masiteng, came under scrutiny on Wednesday during the State Capture trial in the Bloemfontein High Court.

The current head of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Takisi Masiteng, testified in the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday that he was not the head of the department during the awarding of a R24.9-million contract for a feasibility study to Nulane Investments in the 2011/2012 financial year that led to the controversial R280-million Vrede Dairy Project.

Masiteng said that during the investigation in 2020 into the awarding of the feasibility study, a search and seizure warrant was served on him, requesting documents related to the awarding of the study. At the time, he was the acting accounting officer of the provincial department and was already a suspect in the Vrede Dairy Project matter.

Masiteng is accused, along with former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane – Free State MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development at the time — and 14 others in another trial centring on the Vrede Dairy Project. They face charges of fraud, theft, corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Read more in Daily Maverick:Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial”  

In the current trial, he is charged along with two former heads of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Peter Thabethe and Limakatso Moorosi; Dinesh Patel, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and two companies — Islandsite Investment One Hundred And Eighty, of which Ragavan was a director, and Nulane Investments.  

They face charges including fraud and contravening Section 86(1) of the Public Finance Act. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Patel’s lawyer, Kenny Oldwage, asked Masiteng whether he felt compelled to comply with the search and seizure warrant because he was a suspect in the Vrede Dairy Project matter. Masiteng said that he did and he thus gave instructions for the documents to be provided. He said police did not warn him not to hand over incriminating evidence.   

Oldwage put it to Masiteng that the warrant for the feasibility study documents was obtained without informing the issuing magistrate that he was a suspect in the Vrede Dairy Project matter. 

The prosecutor, Peter Serunye, objected, saying Masiteng being an accused in another matter was not related to the current trial.  

Oldwage said the confiscation of documents by the police was illegal because at that stage the current case being tried was not registered. He said that despite this, the warrant stated that it was for an ongoing investigation. Masiteng further testified, under cross-examination, that he was not present during the search and seizure operation and did not sign the list of seized exhibits. 

Masiteng was the second top Free State official to testify. The head of Free State Health, Godfrey Mahlatsi, testified on Tuesday. Mahlatsi said the Vrede Dairy Project was not registered as a public-private partnership and there was no money allocated to it at the start of the financial year. However, R30-million was allocated to it in the adjustment budget in October. 

Three government officials from the department testified that the department deviated from procurement procedures with the appointment of Nulane Investments. According to the charge sheet, the company did not have the capacity to conduct the feasibility study and subcontracted Deloitte to deliver the service. 

The case continues. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Protesters block main road in Cape Town, demanding electricity
Maverick News

Protesters block main road in Cape Town, demanding electricity
Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Maverick News

Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Maverick News

Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Maverick News

Day Zero for Ramaphosa, too, as Joburg taps run dry for tens of thousands
Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Maverick News

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.