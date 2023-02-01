Business Maverick

Business Maverick

McCarthy Has a ‘Lot of Ideas’ Ahead of Biden Meeting on Debt

McCarthy Has a ‘Lot of Ideas’ Ahead of Biden Meeting on Debt
Kevin McCarthy
By Bloomberg
01 Feb 2023
0

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he has “a lot of ideas” he plans to share with President Joe Biden during a Wednesday meeting on how to avert a market-rattling payments default, but congressional Republicans don’t yet have a firm proposal to offer the administration. 

After huddling behind closed doors with House Republicans, McCarthy told reporters he wants to deal with the debt ceiling in an “adult way” and called on Democrats to avoid political games.

“I’m going to sit down with the president and see if he doesn’t want to play politics and if he wants to start negotiating,” McCarthy said. “Let’s sit down and start negotiating where we come together for the American people to put us on a better path.”

Republicans want to use threat of a default to extract spending cuts from Democrats, a strategy that Democrats have opposed. Biden, meanwhile, has said he’ll seek revenues as part of any deal, something difficult or even impossible for McCarthy to agree to.

Biden’s strategy so far is to wait and see what Republicans propose. The president at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in New York on Tuesday called McCarthy a “decent man,” but said he had made concessions to the right wing of his party that were “off the wall” to secure the speakership.

Oklahoma Republican Frank Lucas said the meeting reflected party divides on the debt ceiling and no final plan is near being agreed on.

“That’s a work in progress,” Lucas said. “People are figuring out that being in the majority is a challenge.”

While McCarthy may not have a plan, he will go into the meeting “with more specifics that he’s not going to negotiate in the press,” Budget Chairman Jodey Arrington said on Wednesday.

“The first objective was we got our Democratic colleagues to the table about responsibility raising the debt limit,” Arrington said.

Republican Roger Williams, Small Business Committee chairman and a former car dealer, defended Republicans for not entering into the meeting with Biden with a more concrete plan

“In my business, if you want to buy a car, I can’t force you to buy a car,” Williams said. “I need to know what you’ll pay for the price. That’s what we need to do over there.”

Georgia Republican Austin Scott said not having a fixed set of demands bodes well for the talks because the GOP is being flexible in finding a solution.

“We just want policies that reduce spending and boost economic growth,” Scott said. He said there will be no proposal on Medicare and Social Security.

But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blasted McCarthy for going to the White House without a plan, likening it to showing up to a card game with no cards.

“House Republicans, show us your plan. You have an obligation to be transparent with the American people,” Schumer said.

There’s some time left — the Treasury says it won’t breach the ceiling before June, while outside experts expect the so-called X-date to come roughly in the summer.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table - but denies championing it
Maverick News

Public concern builds as Lindiwe Sisulu confirms Spurs deal is on the table – but denies championing it
Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
Maverick News

Jacob Zuma lauds Arthur Fraser for saving him from ‘death itself’ in jail and averting ‘national stress’
From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Maverick News

Thuli Madonsela tells impeachment inquiry that Busisiwe Mkhwebane banned her from offices
Protesters block main road in Cape Town, demanding electricity
Maverick News

Protesters block main road in Cape Town, demanding electricity

TOP READS IN SECTION

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
Maverick News

From Lindiwe Sisulu, With Love: Inside SA Tourism’s R1bn proposal to sponsor Tottenham Hotspur
PwC estimates rolling blackouts knocked up to five percentage points off SA’s 2022 GDP growth
South Africa

PwC estimates rolling blackouts knocked up to five percentage points off SA’s 2022 GDP growth
Court rules car financiers allowed to add extra costs on to purchase agreements
South Africa

Court rules car financiers allowed to add extra costs on to purchase agreements
Fraud, waste and abuse continue to plague medical schemes industry, costing up to R28bn a year
South Africa

Fraud, waste and abuse continue to plague medical schemes industry, costing up to R28bn a year
After the Bell: The Adani Group and the ancient art of pooping and scooping
South Africa

After the Bell: The Adani Group and the ancient art of pooping and scooping

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.