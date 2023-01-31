Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: Pope Francis visits Kinshasa, Paris welcomes Ukrainian Defense Minister, and a suicide bomb goes off in Pakistan

Pope Francis arrives at N'djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 31 January 2023. Pope Francis heads to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, delivering a message of peace and reconciliation to the two sub-Saharan African nations plagued by conflict. The pontiff arrived to the Congolese capital Kinshasa January 31 before heading on Friday to Juba, the capital of South Sudan where he will be joined by the leaders of the Anglican Church and the Church of Scotland. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
By Maverick Life Editors
31 Jan 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis arriving at N’djili airport in Kinshasa, Congo, 31 January 2023. Pope Francis heads to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, delivering a message of peace and reconciliation to the two sub-Saharan African nations plagued by conflict. The pontiff arrived in the Congolese capital Kinshasa on January 31 before heading on Friday to Juba, the capital of South Sudan where he will be joined by the leaders of the Anglican Church and the Church of Scotland. EPA-EFE/VATICAN 
People gather to greet Pope Francis after he arrived at N’djili International Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), 31 January 2023. Pope Francis heads to Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan, delivering a message of peace and reconciliation to the two sub-Saharan African nations plagued by conflict. The pontiff arrived to the Congolese capital Kinshasa January 31 before heading on Friday to Juba, the capital of South Sudan where he will be joined by the leaders of the Anglican Church and the Church of Scotland. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO
French Armies Minister Sebastien Lecornu (R) welcomes Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (L) prior to their meeting at the Hotel de Brienne, the French Ministry of Armed Forces, in Paris, France, 31 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JULIE SEBADELHA
French actress Eva Green (L) arrives at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 31 January 2023. Green is suing White Lantern Films production company over unpaid salary which she claims was due for the film ‘A Patriot’ after the movie was eventually cancelled. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
3 Britain’s Catherine, the Princess of Wales visits Kirkgate Market in Leeds, Britain, 31 January 2023. The Princess is making a series of visits as part of the launch of a campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood. EPA-EFE/ADAM VAUGHAN
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the news media before departing the South Lawn by Marine One en route to New York City, in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2023. Biden travels to New York to deliver remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS / POOL
Republican Representative from New York George Santos (C) responds to a question from the news media as he departs from a Republican caucus meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2023. Representative Santos announced that he is recusing himself from committee assignments until his ethics issues are resolved. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
Republican Representative from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene (2-R) responds to a question from the news media as she departs from a Republican caucus meeting in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2023. Representative Green responded to questions about Representative Santos recusing himself from committee assignments until his ethics issues are resolved. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk gestures as he addresses the French National Assembly in Paris, France, 31 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA
Pakistani security officials inspect the scene a day after a suicide bomb blast at a Mosque in Police Lines, in Peshawar, KPK province, Pakistan, 31 January 2023. The death toll from the suicide bombing has reached 92, police said on 31 January. Most of the deceased in the attack, one of the deadliest ever staged on law enforcement authorities in Pakistan’s history, are police and other members of the security forces. EPA-EFE/ARSHAD ARBAB
Armed Pakistani security officials keep watch at the entrance to the New Memon Mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, 31 January 2023. Security has been intensified across the country following an attack on a Mosque in Police Lines in Peshawar on 30 January. The death toll from the mosque suicide bombing has risen to at least 92. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Supporters of Grand Democratic Alliance burn the effigy of Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar during a protest against inflation in Hyderabad, Pakistan, 31 January 2023. Protesters demanded an end to rising inflation and the government’s failure to control the prices of basic products. EPA-EFE/NADEEM KHAWAR 6651
Pictures of (L-R) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup are laid on the ground during a rally against US and South Korean defense policy outside the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea 31 January 2023. Austin is on a two-day visit for discussing measures for South Korea-US cooperation on countermeasures against North Korea’s nuclear program. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN
A view of one of the stands during the inauguration of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) fair, the largest audiovisual show in the world, in Barcelona city, Catalonia, north-eastern Spain, 31 January 2023. The event runs until 03 February, gathers 68,000 registered attendees and 1,055 exhibiting companies. EPA-EFE/QUIQUE GARCIA
Children play with a board game from the ‘Schmidt Spiele’ company at the 2023 International Toy Fair Press Preview in Nuremberg, Germany, 31 January 2023. The largest international toy fair opens its gates from 01 to 05 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Maya Synke, Princess of Hohenzollern, poses for photographs with her ‘Adopt Me’ toy collection at the 2023 International Toy Fair Press Preview in Nuremberg, Germany, 31 January 2023. The largest international toy fair opens its gates from 01 to 05 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Joana Almagro, owner of the ‘Ella Superstarr’ company poses with one of her dolls during the 2023 International Toy Fair Press Preview in Nuremberg, Germany, 31 January 2023. The largest international toy fair opens its gates from 01 to 05 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
A well-wisher holds a picture of Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha at King Chulalongkorn hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 January 2023. Thai king’s eldest daughter Princess Bajrakitiyabha, 44, remains unconscious after passing out on 14 Dec 2022 because of a heart problem. The Royal Household Bureau said the royal doctors update on the 44-year-old princess’ unconscious state is caused by severe heart arrhythmia that resulted from inflammation of the heart due to a mycoplasma infection, according to the third statement of Royal Household Bureau released on 08 January 2023. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK DM/ ML

