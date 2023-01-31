Defend Truth

GROUNDUP

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court

Rhino poacher slapped with additional four years in prison by appeal court
An appeal court has increased the sentence of a man convicted of rhino poaching from 11 to 15 years. (Photo: Brent Meersman)
By Tania Broughton
31 Jan 2023
0

Mfana Ignitus Kubai’s sentence was increased from 11 to 15 years.

An appeal court has increased the prison sentence of a rhino poacher from 11 to 15 years.

Limpopo Judge Legodi Phatudi, with Judge Thogomelani Tshidada concurring, said the initial sentence given to Mfana Ignitus Kubai in the Louis Trichardt regional court in 2016 was lenient and shockingly inappropriate.

This was especially so since the province had one of the highest numbers of poaching incidents and rhinos are on the verge of extinction.

Judge Phatudi said Kubai had committed an offence which infringed the rights of all South Africans to have the environment protected.

“This pandemic is committed out of greed — to get rich quick,” the judge said.

Kubai, in his appeal, had argued that his sentence was too high. He said the trial court had not taken into consideration that he was a first offender and a breadwinner and had spent two years in custody awaiting trial.

However, the appeal judges indicated at the outset that the sentence imposed had not been in accordance with the Limpopo Environmental Management Act (Lema) which prescribed a maximum term of 15 years.

Because of this, they were “bound to interfere” with the sentence and consider the evidence afresh.

Kubai, dressed in camouflage, was arrested in June 2014 at Chataronga in the far north of Limpopo, after a carcass of a recently killed rhino was found with two horns missing.

He was found in possession of a rifle, a silencer in a lunch box and two rhino horns in a black refuse bag — “caught with his hands in the cookie jar”, the judge said.

Read the judgment here.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

At the initial trial, Isak Prinsloo, manager at Chataronga game farm, said it cost R200,000 a month for security to protect the 51 rhinos on the farm. He said the farm had lost 11 rhinos to poaching in four years.

A probation officer said the offence was committed out of greed. He said Kubai lived a lavish lifestyle and drove luxury cars. Members of the community wondered where he got the money to sustain his lifestyle.

In rebutting Kubai’s claim that he “knew nothing about rhino poaching”, there was evidence that Kubai had in 2008 been arrested for 11 incidents of rhino poaching but had not been prosecuted because he had assisted the police which led to the arrest of some Chinese nationals.

Judge Phatudi said Kubai was clearly knowledgeable on how to poach wild animals and had “found his niche in rhino poaching”.

“He went to Chataronga with the full intent to hunt. He had with him a rifle and a silencer.

“I am not persuaded to consider him as a fallen angel. And it is immaterial whether he is a first offender or not,” said the judge.

Judge Phatudi said society watched the type of sentences courts imposed in poaching matters and courts needed to show “just retribution” for the crime and act as a deterrent.

“I find it necessary to increase the sentence in order to bring to equilibrium the scales of justice relating to the offence and the interests of society, as opposed to (Kubai’s) personal circumstances.”

He said a sentence less than the prescribed maximum of 15 years in terms of Lema, would be disproportionate because of Kubai’s involvement in rhino poaching in 2008, and because he viewed poaching as his “niche and a lucrative business opportunity”.

Judge Phatudi ordered that Kubai, who was on bail pending the outcome of the appeal, report to his local police station within three days (as from date of judgment on 27 January 2023).

He also directed that the judgment be sent to SANParks and the Green Law Foundation which were monitoring the case. DM

First published by GroundUp.

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Maverick News

Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Eight reasons why SA metro coalitions are imploding
Maverick News

Eight reasons why SA metro coalitions are imploding
Head and shoulders above — Cape Town’s success could become a key issue in 2024 elections
Maverick News

Head and shoulders above — Cape Town’s success could become a key issue in 2024 elections

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Maverick News

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Maverick News

Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.