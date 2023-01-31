Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China’s economic activity rebounds sharply after reopening

China’s economic activity rebounds sharply after reopening
Pedestrians reflected in an electronic screen displaying stock figures in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
By Bloomberg
31 Jan 2023
0

China’s manufacturing and services expanded for the first time in four months in January as the reopening from Covid Zero continued and the Lunar New Year holiday spurred travel and spending.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index rose to 50.1 from 47 in December, matching economists’ estimates, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. The non-manufacturing gauge – which measures activity in both the services and construction sectors – increased to 54.4 from 41.6, topping expectations for 52 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Numbers above 50 represent an expansion, while anything below indicates contraction.

January’s activity improvements are welcome news for the world economy, which is cooling and will rely in part on China’s recovery in 2023 to offset other risks. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its global economic growth outlook to 2.9%, the first increase in a year, alongside an upgrade to China’s estimated expansion. It now expects China’s economy to grow 5.2% in 2023.

Activity in China usually slows during the Spring Festival – which this year fell during the last full week in January – as businesses close for the holiday and people travel back to their hometowns to see family. This year, though, marked the first time that people could freely move around the country in years as China abandoned its tough Covid Zero rules in late 2022. 

While holiday travel hasn’t yet recovered to pre-pandemic levels of 2019, recent data did show a surge in the number of trips made during the week. Tourist spots were swamped, while movie theatres were packed. 

A sub-index measuring services activity alone jumped to 54 from 39.4, suggesting residents became more willing to travel and spend money during the holiday season after three years of stringent mobility rules. The employment sub-index for non-manufacturing improved to 46.7 from 42.9, the highest level in five months.

“The fast reopening in China has significantly helped the economy and particularly boosted the services sector,” said Zhou Hao, chief economist for Guotai Junan International Holdings. “The darkest hour is gone, and the market is ready to embrace a fast economic recovery in China.”

The CSI 300 Index erased earlier gains to trade lower mid-morning, while stock gauges in Hong Kong also fluctuated. The yuan traded offshore touched a session high of 6.7488 per US dollar after the PMI release. The yield on 10-year Chinese government bonds fell slightly to 2.91%.

What Bloomberg Economics says … 

“China’s economy is back in action – and growing again. January’s PMIs showed variation by sector, with services roaring back with more force than manufacturing from the Covid setback. But given Lunar New Year holidays meant fewer working days, a reading narrowly in expansion was still a solid performance for the manufacturing sector.”

— Chang Shu and David Qu, economists

For manufacturing activity, a sub-gauge measuring suppliers’ delivery time improved to 47.6 in January from 40.1. That reflected shorter delays for logistics and transportation.

The pickup in the factory gauge “shows that production and operation has improved”, Zhao Qinghe, senior statistician at the NBS, said in a statement accompanying the release. 

There are still “many manufacturing and services firms that reported insufficient market demand in January, which is still the biggest problem faced by firms,” Zhao added. “The economy’s recovery foundation needs to be further solidified.”

Underscoring the amount of momentum China’s economy has to regain this year from last year’s slowdown, data released Tuesday showed that industrial profits fell 4% in 2022 compared to the year before. The figure for the full 12 months showed a deepening decline from the 3.6% drop in January-November. 

“The manufacturing sector’s production index is still below 50 though because of holiday factors and people extending holidays, but industrial activity should gain traction in February,” according to Michelle Lam, greater China economist at Societe Generale SA. The data “is consistent with our view that the worst was over and the economy should stage a strong recovery starting in 1Q.”

While the median estimate for gross domestic product growth this year among economists surveyed by Bloomberg is 5.1% – higher than last year’s 3% expansion – the pace and strength of the recovery remain to be seen. Top leaders are likely pinning their hopes on a fast rebound in consumption and have vowed to make that a main driver of growth – especially as weakness in exports and the property sector are expected to drag on activity and demand. 

Beijing will also have an opportunity to announce more stimulus to support growth when it unveils the annual economic plan at the National People’s Congress in March. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Mpho Phalatse’s campaign to head DA launched too late to succeed, say insiders
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse’s campaign to head DA launched too late to succeed, say insiders
Head and shoulders above — Cape Town’s success could become a key issue in 2024 elections
Maverick News

Head and shoulders above — Cape Town’s success could become a key issue in 2024 elections
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Maverick News

Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’

TOP READS IN SECTION

SA’s upward rates cycle probably nearing its end, say experts
DM168

SA’s upward rates cycle probably nearing its end, say experts
After the Bell: The big Ts of the car world circle each other uneasily
World

After the Bell: The big Ts of the car world circle each other uneasily
Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts
South Africa

Lights out for Mr Price while other retailers back up power to cope with rolling blackouts
Ahoy! Anglo loads first SA iron ore cargo in emissions-cutting LNG vessel
Maverick News

Ahoy! Anglo loads first SA iron ore cargo in emissions-cutting LNG vessel
Bitcoin barrels towards historic January as crypto market jumps by $280bn
Business Maverick

Bitcoin barrels towards historic January as crypto market jumps by $280bn

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.