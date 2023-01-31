Defend Truth

POWER CRISIS

State of Disaster would help us to ‘move with speed’, says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts

State of Disaster would help us to ‘move with speed’, says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
The power crisis was high on the ANC National Executive Committee’s (NEC) agenda at its lekgotla at Esselen Park in Ekurhuleni over the weekend. (Photo: iStock)
By Victoria O’Regan
31 Jan 2023
2

Eskom announced the return of stages 5 and 6 rolling blackouts on Tuesday, as the ANC briefed the media on the outcomes of its lekgotla and the possible declaration of a National State of Disaster to deal with the energy crisis.

As ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefed the media on the outcomes of the lekgotla on Tuesday, the country was plunged into Stage 5 and 6 power cuts after several units broke down.

“In the last 24 hours, six generating units have suffered breakdowns, of which a unit each at Duvha and Hendrina have not yet returned to service. In addition, a generating unit each at Matla and Arnot had been returned to service,” Eskom said. 

Stage 5 rolling blackouts were implemented from noon on Tuesday, and will continue until 9pm. Stage 6 will then kick in until 5am on Wednesday, after which Stage 5 will continue until further notice. 

The power utility said 4,654MW is out due to planned maintenance, while breakdowns currently amount to 18,123MW of generating capacity. 

The power crisis was high on the ANC National Executive Committee’s (NEC) agenda at its lekgotla at Esselen Park in Ekurhuleni over the weekend, according to Mbalula, where it heeded growing calls for the crisis to be declared a National State of Disaster. 

Read in Daily Maverick:Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa

“In solving the energy crisis, the NEC lekgotla encouraged [President Cyril Ramaphosa] to declare a National State of Disaster, which will also require that the ANC reconnects with our communities and society, as the ANC does not have the monopoly of ideas,” said Mbalula. 

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula briefs the media at Luthuli House on 31 January 2023. (Photo: ANC DIP)

A National State of Disaster would help the government to “move with speed”, he added. 

The lekgotla had also called for the acceleration of the Energy Action Plan and the Just Energy Transition, as proposed by the National Energy Crisis Committee, “such that there is no load shedding by the end of the year”.

“In meeting this objective, the NEC agreed that all measures should be taken to protect, rebuild and save Eskom.” DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

All Comments 2

  • State of Disaster was also used to fleece us.

    Maybe they need to set up something like the Solidarity Fund to ensure their people don’t rob us blind.

  • Government / ANC cannot be trusted with State of Disaster. Will enable more stealing and corruption.
    What oversight exists. Why does the energy action plan need of state of disaster. The government in itself is a disaster of state.

Top Reads This Hour

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Maverick News

Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Maverick News

State of Disaster would help us to 'move with speed', says ANC as SA hit by Stage 6 blackouts
Vrede Dairy Project: More Free State government officials take stand in Gupta-linked corruption trial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: More Free State government officials take stand in Gupta-linked corruption trial

TOP READS IN SECTION

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Government is considering declaring SA’s rolling blackouts a National State of Disaster, says Ramaphosa
Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Maverick News

Mpho Phalatse vs John Steenhuisen – who will win?
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Maverick News

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’
Maverick News

Zambian Public Protector claims SA parliamentary probe into Busisiwe Mkhwebane is ‘odd’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.