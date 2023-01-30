Defend Truth

STATE CAPTURE CASE

Vrede Dairy Project: More Free State government officials take stand in Gupta-linked corruption trial

Vrede Dairy Project: More Free State government officials take stand in Gupta-linked corruption trial
Iqbal Sharma appears at the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. The eight accused face charges of fraud, money laundering and breaching the Public Finances Act involving R24.9m. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)
By Cathy Dlodlo
30 Jan 2023
0

The first State Capture trial has entered its second week. Officials from the Free State Agriculture and Rural Development Department have made up the majority of the witnesses.

Three more Free State Agriculture and Rural Development Department officials testified in the Bloemfontein High Court on Monday about their signatures on documents that show payments made to Nulane Investments.  

The State alleges that Nulane Investments — one of the accused — was paid R24.9-million for a feasibility study for the controversial Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy project. Five officials from the department — which spent R280-million on the flagship project — have testified so far.  

vrede dairy project trial
From left: Seipati Dhlamini, Iqbal Sharma, Ronica Ragavan and Dinesh Patel appear at the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)

The eight accused include two former heads of the Free State Department of Agricultural and Rural Development, Peter Thabethe and Limakatso Moorosi, and the department’s former chief financial officer Seipati Dhlamini. The other accused are Iqbal Sharma, Dinesh Patel, Ronica Ragavan and a second company, Islandsite Investment One Hundred and Eighty, of which Ragavan was a director. 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

According to the charge sheet, Nulane Investments — which was awarded the contract for the feasibility study — did not have the capacity to undertake the study and subcontracted Deloitte to deliver the service.

vrede dairy sharma
Iqbal Sharma during his appearance at the Bloemfontein High Court on 23 January 2023. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungisi Louw)

The first State Capture trial has entered its second week and officials from the Free State Agriculture and Rural Development Department have made up the majority of the witnesses. They testified about their signatures on documents that authorised the payment in three tranches.

The latest official on the witness stand, Kenosi Thubisi, said he had been new in the department when he was asked to sign a document on behalf of his manager. During cross-examination, Thubisi became tearful and asked acting Judge Nompumelelo Gusha if he could continue on Tuesday. The State is expected to call three more government officials to testify.

The case continues. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Maverick News

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
DM168

Why an Eastern Cape municipality that owes Eskom R890m cannot foot its electricity bill
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Karpowership risk assessment specialist's qualifications are unclear - and still not forthcoming
South Africa

Karpowership risk assessment specialist's qualifications are unclear – and still not forthcoming
South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love
South Africa

South Africa Show (Season 29) features attempted assassinations, espionage, gangster state, AK47s and Russia love

TOP READS IN SECTION

David Mabuza offers to step down if Cyril Ramaphosa wishes him to make way for a new deputy
Maverick News

David Mabuza offers to step down if Cyril Ramaphosa wishes him to make way for a new deputy
Mabuza wants out, Mashatile wants in — new plot turn in South Africa’s game of thrones
Maverick News

Mabuza wants out, Mashatile wants in — new plot turn in South Africa’s game of thrones
Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
Maverick News

Zuma graft trial judge Piet Koen says ‘conscience’ and ‘strong views’ compelled him to recuse himself
‘In 100 days you’ll see a difference’, vows newly elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad
Maverick News

‘In 100 days you’ll see a difference’, vows newly elected Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad
Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg
Maverick News

Another tiger on morning stroll sends children’s nursery into lockdown in Johannesburg

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.