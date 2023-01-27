Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: Ski Championship in Austria, and the Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the Ceremony of the Sainte-Devote

Martin Fritz of Austria in action during the ski jumping part of the Men’s Gundersen Normal Hill HS109/7.5km competition of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Seefeld, Austria, 27 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
27 Jan 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Waltteri Karhumaa of Finland in action during the ski jumping part of the Men’s Gundersen Normal Hill HS109/7.5km competition of the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup in Seefeld, Austria, 27 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ANNA SZILAGYI
Jozef Ninis of Slovakia competes during the Women’s double qualification runs on day 1 of the FIL Luge World Championships on January 27, 2023 in Oberhof, Germany. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Wenhao Chen of China in action during the men’s skeleton race at the IBSF Skeleton World Championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland, 27 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MAYK WENDT
Prince Albert II of Monaco (rear R), his wife Princess Charlene (rear L), and their twin children Prince Jacques (front L) and Princess Gabriella (front R) attend a procession on the second day of the traditional celebrations of St. Devote, at the Palace in Monaco, 27 January 2023. Saint Devote is the patron saint of Monaco. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Princess Charlene leaves the Cathedral of Monaco after attending mass, as part of the official ceremonies for the traditional festivities of St. Devote, at the Palace in Monaco, 27 January 2023. Saint Devote is the patron saint of Monaco. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
The relic of Saint Devote arrives at the Palace of Monaco on the second day of the traditional celebrations of St. Devote in Monaco, 27 January 2023. Saint Devote is the patron saint of Monaco. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
Princess Charlene of Monaco, Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 27, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Jacques of Monaco and Princess Gabriella of Monaco attend the Ceremony Of The Sainte-Devote on January 27, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by PLS Pool/Getty Images)
(L-R) Dyanna Volek, Marie Tang and Lily Chan hold candles during a candlelight vigil for the victims of the recent mass shootings in Monterey Park and Half Moon Bay on January 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Hundreds of people attended a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of back-to-back mass shootings in northern and southern California this past week. 18 people were shot and killed in the separate events. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort light a candle at Buckingham Palace to mark Holocaust Memorial Day alongside Holocaust survivor Dr Martin Stern (R) and a survivor of the Darfur genocide, Amouna Adam (L) on January 27, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Joanna Lumley and Holocaust Survivor, Martin stern handout candles on Holocaust Memorial Day (HMD) in Piccadilly on January 27, 2023 in London, England. Holocaust Memorial Day held annually on the 27 January, is a commemoration dedicated to the remembrance of the Jews and others who suffered Nazi Persecution in the Holocaust. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Holocaust survivor Rozette Kats speaks during a special session of the Bundestag to commemorate victims of the Nazis during Holocaust Remembrance Day, which this year is placing special emphasis on victims who were homosexuals, on January 27, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls on the anniversary of the January 27, 1945 liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, commemorates the millions of people murdered and persecuted by the Nazis from the 1930s and into World War II. The victims include over five million Jews, as well as political opponents, Roma, other religious groups and homosexuals. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
A flower left by a participant lies at the railway tracks at the Gleis 17 memorial during a small commemoration gathering on Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.  (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan burns a copy of the Koran in front of a mosque at Noerrebro in Copenhagen, Denmark, 27 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Olafur Steinar Gestsson
Iranians burn Sweden’s flag during an anti-Sweden rally after the Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, 27 January 2023. Iran harshly condemned the burning of the Koran in Sweden by the Leader of the far-right Danish political party Stram Kurs, Rasmus Paludan, in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on 21 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
Honour guards take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Piskarevskoe Memorial Cemetery in St. Petersburg, Russia, 27 January 2023, marking the 79th anniversary of the liberation of Leningrad (Soviet-era name of St. Petersburg) from Nazi blockade in WWII. Up to 700,000 civilians are believed to have died from hunger, frost, shelling, and air bombardment during the siege that lasted some 900 days. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV
An artist paints calligraphy at a stall at the Temple of Literature, in Hanoi, Vietnam, 27 January 2023. Vietnamese people usually decorate their houses with calligraphy paintings during Tet, or Vietnamese traditional Lunar New Year. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH
The artwork Two Kneeling Figures (1966) by American painter Wayne Thiebaud (1920-2021) is on view in the Fondation Beyeler Museum in Riehen, Switzerland, 27 January 2023. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Schoolchildren with face paint resembling tigers take part in a ‘Kids for Tigers’ campaign in Bangalore, India 27 January 2023. The campaign tries to raise awareness on environmental education with outreach programs, workshops, and information on saving tigers in schools and colleges across the country. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
An Egyptian archaeologist restores antiquities after the announcement of new discoveries in Gisr el-Mudir in Saqqara, on January 26, 2023 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Fadel Dawod/Getty Images) DM/ ML
