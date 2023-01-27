Tamara Beckwith and pygmy goat Mushroom launch the World Vision's Alternative Gift Catalogue, a one-week Christmas charity promotion, at Harrods Knightsbridge on November 14, 2005 in London, England. Shoppers can use a special World Vision catalogue to buy alternative festive gifts for family and friends, including goats, sheep, immunisation for a child, mosquito nets, solar panels and wheelchairs. Which are then given to communities, families and schools in poor developing countries such as Ethiopa, Zambia and Bolivia. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Ministers are looking at ways to encourage British and overseas students to take more part-time jobs to deal with shortages in areas such as hospitality and retail, the report said, citing government sources.

Discussions have begun within the government about either raising the cap on paid work hours on foreign students to 30 hours per week from 20 hours currently or removing it entirely, the report added.

Government sources told The Times that ministers were looking at “what more we can do to remove barriers and encourage students to work” and lifting the cap on foreign students’ hours was “part of a swathe of ideas being considered”.

The idea is at an early stage and has yet to be agreed across government, the report said.

The plans come amidst Britain’s Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s proposals to reduce illegal migration in the country.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)