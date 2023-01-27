Business Maverick

International Finance

Asian stocks rise after tech rally boosts S&P 500: markets wrap

Asian stocks rise after tech rally boosts S&P 500: markets wrap
An electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The world's central banks must keep raising interest rates to fight soaring and pervasive inflation, even as the global economy sinks into a significant slowdown, the OECD said. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
27 Jan 2023
0

Stocks in Asia gained on Friday, following US equities higher after a rally in tech shares helped investors shake off mixed economic data that suggested a path to a soft landing, but the risk of recession persists.

An Asian equity gauge was headed for a fifth weekly advance and its highest close since April, supported by gains in Japan, South Korea and Australia. 

Hong Kong stocks erased early gains, and sentiment may be dragged down by a report that Japan and the Netherlands are poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced semiconductor machinery. Mainland China remains closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

The S&P 500 closed at the highest level in more than a month, reflecting a jump in tech stocks. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2% to the highest level since September, led by an 11% gain for Tesla as Elon Musk teased potential for the carmaker to produce 2 million vehicles this year.

Australian bonds fell further, with 10-year yields rising more than six basis points to 3.57%, following similar moves in US Treasuries. The Aussie held gains from Thursday, while the yen ticked higher after falling 0.5% the day before. 

The yen extended gains after Tokyo inflation exceeded estimates. Inflation rose to the highest level since 1981 after last month’s reading was revised down. Quickly rising prices will add pressure on the Bank of Japan to scale back its stimulus after the central bank redoubled its efforts to depress bond yields earlier this month.

“The latest Tokyo inflation report underscores rising price pressure and that could continue to drive speculation of another monetary policy adjustment by the Bank of Japan and further Japanese yen strength,” said Fiona Lim, senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking in Singapore.

Adani Enterprises, which fell in India on Wednesday, is set to publish a response to allegations of fraud from a short seller after the company said on a call with bondholders the claims were “bogus”, according to investors who participated.

The advance for US shares followed mixed economic data. US gross domestic product rose at a faster-than-forecast pace in the December quarter, but there were signs of slowing underlying demand as the steepest rate hikes in decades threaten growth. A surprise drop in initial jobless claims also pointed to resilience in the labour market. 

The Federal Reserve is expected to boost rates by 25 basis points next week amid bets the central bank is approaching the end of its tightening cycle. Yet officials are signalling that rates will stay high through the rest of this year.

Thursday’s auction of seven-year Treasury notes ensured that January will be one of the best months ever for US government debt sales. The high demand reflects investor wagers that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate hikes as inflation comes down from its peak.

Analysts’ estimates for 2023 profits continue to fall, with major regions showing negative revision momentum, according to research from Bloomberg Intelligence’s Gina Martin Adams and Gillian Wolff. In the US, for example, sell-side analysts have lowered projections by more than half since September, while the outlook for emerging markets has slumped even more.

In commodities, oil was set to end the week little changed as concerns of an economic slowdown were tempered by optimism over Chinese demand. Gold rose. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Mandela: The Lost Tapes webinar banner

Mandela: The Lost Tapes

Join Daily Maverick assistant editor, Marianne Thamm in an intimate and riveting discussion with Nelson Mandela\\\'s co-author, Richard Stengel, as they discuss the new Audible release Mandela: The Lost Tapes, live now.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.