A German Army Leopard battle tank. (Photo: Alexander Koerner / Getty Images)

In a first step, Germany will make a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks available from stocks held by its armed forces, the government said in a statement. The first German tanks could arrive in Ukraine within three months, possibly too late to counter a Russian offensive that defence officials have warned could come as soon as next month.

The Biden administration joined the tanks alliance and announced that it would send 31 of its main battle tanks, the M1 Abrams, to Ukraine. The Kremlin warned that tanks supplied by allies to Ukraine would be destroyed on the battlefield.

Key developments

On the ground

Ukrainian forces repelled attacks near eight settlements in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions over the past day, the General Staff said on Facebook. Russian troops conducted offensive operations in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivka, while being on the defensive on the Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes, according to the statement.

Zelensky welcomes German tank decision

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was “sincerely grateful to the Chancellor and all our friends in Germany” for agreeing to provide “German main battle tanks, further broadening of defence support and training missions, [and giving the] green light for partners to supply similar weapons”.

Zelensky said on Telegram that he spoke by phone to Olaf Scholz.

Ukraine confirms it pulled out of Soledar

Ukrainian troops have pulled out of Soledar to spare the lives of servicemen, Suspilne.media news website reported, citing military spokesman Serhiy Cherevatyi.

A week ago, the UK’s Ministry of Defence intelligence update already suggested the Ukrainians had completed the pullback from Soledar as of 16 January, but this was the first confirmation coming from Kyiv.

Germany to boost Ukraine’s firepower with Leopard 2 tanks

The aim is for Germany and its partners to supply two battalions totalling 112 Leopards and the government in Berlin will give allies authorisation to supply their tanks, according to a statement. The package includes training in Germany for Ukrainian troops, logistics, ammunition and maintenance.

“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. “We are acting in a way that is closely agreed and coordinated internationally.”

Ukraine sanctions businessman Novinskiy, top Russian clergy

Zelensky signed a decree on personal five-year sanctions against businessman Vadim Novinskiy and senior clergymen with the Russian-subordinated part of the Orthodox Church in Ukraine.

Finland seeks way to participate in tank plans

Finland is ready to take part in the Leopard tank donation to Ukraine in one way or another, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said.

Stopping short of offering the tanks, of which Finland has about 200, Haavisto indicated it could provide training for the drivers, training for maintenance, or spare parts.

“We will consider what is the best way to participate in the package,” Haavisto told reporters. There is concern in Finland that handing over tanks could jeopardise the defence of its 1,300km border with Russia.

Kremlin warns it will destroy US and German tanks in Ukraine

Any US M1 Abrams and German Leopard battle tanks supplied to Ukraine will “burn just like all the others”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call, the Tass news service reported.

Plans to provide the tanks overestimate their likely potential to boost the Ukrainian armed forces and are based on a “deep delusion”, he said.

Spain joins plan to provide Leopard tanks, says El País

Spain will join moves by European nations to make Leopard tanks available to Ukraine, the El País newspaper reported, without specifying how it got the information.

The government is currently weighing how the country can contribute to the programme that a number of countries will support either by directly delivering tanks or through funding, the newspaper said.

Japan’s premier faces pressure to visit Ukraine

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he would consider an invitation extended by Zelensky to visit Ukraine, as Japan’s ruling party No 2 publicly urged the premier to go ahead with the trip.

Kishida told legislators on Wednesday a decision would be based on the circumstances. Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi told Parliament it would be desirable for Kishida to go ahead with the visit.

Kishida was invited by Zelensky when they spoke earlier this month. The premier has said he plans to strengthen coordination in support of Ukraine when Japan hosts the Group of Seven summit in May. But Japan and the US are the only two countries among the group whose leaders have not made the visit.

Ukrainian president appoints new deputy chief of staff

Zelensky picked Oleksiy Kuleba, a former Kyiv region governor, as his new deputy head of staff.

Kuleba replaces Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who quit a day earlier without giving a reason, as Zelensky dismissed at least 10 officials in a government shakeup following an outcry over perceived excesses by civil servants amid the nation’s efforts to fight Russia.

Zelensky keeps up pressure on tanks

As the US and Poland prepared to send battle tanks to Ukraine, Zelensky underscored how vital the armoured weapons could be for success against the Russian invaders.

“A lot has been said about tanks,” the president said in his nightly video address on Tuesday. “There are many efforts, words, promises. It is important however to see the reality. It is not about five, or 10, or 15 tanks. More is needed. And we are doing everything every day to cover for this shortage.

“I thank everyone who supports us in this,” Zelensky added. “Discussions, however, have to be followed by decisions on how to strengthen our defence.”

US to send Ukraine its Abrams battle tank in major reversal

The Biden administration announced it would send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine, reversing a longstanding position as part of efforts to persuade Germany to provide tanks of its own.

Sending the Abrams marked a reversal for an administration that has insisted the tank doesn’t make sense for Ukraine because it requires a special type of fuel, is too heavy and requires too much maintenance and training. But Germany has been wary of providing its Leopard 2 battle tank unless allies do the same, and offering Abrams tanks is seen as the quickest way to ease Berlin’s concerns. DM

Ukraine seeks weapons to beat back Russia: Here’s what it’s got

By Michael Winfrey, Bloomberg

Ukraine’s allies have provided more than 4,000 armoured vehicles, artillery pieces, aircraft and other weapon systems to help Kyiv fight Russia, and now Nato’s most powerful members are sending main battle tanks — the alliance’s best weapons designed to destroy other tanks and take back territory from the enemy.

After weeks of foot-dragging, Germany pledged on Wednesday to supply Ukraine with more than 100 Leopard 2 battle tanks in a joint effort with European allies, ending a dispute that tested the unity of Nato states. The US also announced it would supply 31 Abrams main battle tanks in a deal worth $400-million, while the UK said earlier this month that it would send comparable Challenger 2s.

Here is a breakdown of some of the main systems that Ukraine has received, according to Oryx, a Dutch open-source defence analysis website, as well as announcements from Ukraine’s allies. The numbers are approximations and couldn’t be independently verified by Bloomberg. They may include items pledged but not delivered, and other items not included may have been delivered but not made public.

Tanks

410 modernised Soviet-era tanks delivered by Nato members in the former communist bloc, including Poland, Czech Republic and Slovenia.

14 UK Challenger 2 tanks, the first Western-made main battle tanks pledged to Ukraine.

112 Leopard 2 tanks to be provided by Germany and other European countries. The first batch of 14 that will come from existing German stocks could arrive in Ukraine within three months.

31 US M1 Abrams tanks — President Joe Biden said the delivery would take time, but didn’t say how much.

Armoured/infantry fighting vehicles

More than 400 in all, including 250 Soviet-designed IFVs from former communist states.

France was the first to pledge Western-made Nato-standard fighting vehicles by announcing an unspecified number of AMX-10RC wheeled tank destroyers.

109 US-made M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, which are equipped with guided anti-tank missiles.

40 German-made Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs).

50 Swedish CV9040 tracked IFVs.

IFVs can transport troops and provide close attack support, including against enemy tanks. David Perkins, a retired US four-star general, said Bradleys would be “more than a match” for the T-72s that make up the bulk of Russia’s tank fleet.

Armoured personnel carriers (APCs)

More than 1,400 in all, including 300 US M113 troop carriers and 250 M117s.

More than 160 US-made M113s from seven other countries: the UK, Lithuania, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Portugal and Spain.

90 US-made Strykers, wheeled armoured vehicles that can carry a variety of armaments from mortars to large 105mm guns.

100 armoured vehicles from the UK, including tracked Bulldogs.

Several hundred other vehicles, including armoured medical treatment centres.

Distinct from Infantry Fighting Vehicles, these armoured transports can carry forces on the battlefield, but they have lighter weapons such as heavy machine guns that are mainly used for self-defence.

Mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles

About 925 in all, including 440 US M1224 MaxxPros.

90 Australian Bushmasters and a number of UK Wolfhounds and Mastiffs.

These vehicles are similar to APCs but are specifically designed with angled hulls to protect occupants against mines and improvised explosive devices.

Infantry mobility vehicles

More than 2,100, including 1,608 US-made High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, or Humvees

These wheeled personnel carriers — usually armoured — move soldiers around the battlefield in attack, reconnaissance and patrol roles.

Artillery

More than 350 towed howitzers.

These include more than 220 155mm M777s and 72 105mm howitzers from the US and allies.

400+ pieces of self-propelled artillery, of which 180 are on order.

Of those, more than 20 155mm howitzers are from Britain, and 18 each from Poland, Germany and the US, among others.

Multiple rocket launchers

More than 100 in all.

38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as Himars, made by US-based Lockheed Martin.

40+ 122mm communist-era multiple rocket launchers from Poland and the Czech Republic.

One of the most potent weapons for Ukraine, Himars allow for accurate, long-range strikes. Ukraine has used them mainly to destroy Russian ammunition dumps and command and control centres, as well as troop assembly points.

Anti-air systems

37 German Gepard self-propelled tanks.

Eight US-made Nasams missile batteries.

Four Patriot missile batteries, of which one from the US, one from Germany and two from the Netherlands.

Six Strela-10Ms rocket systems from the Czech Republic.

Six Stormer HVMs from the UK.

A handful of other surface-to-air missile systems from Slovakia, Germany, Spain, France and Poland.

The German Gepards are self-propelled tanks that can shoot down low-flying cruise missiles, while the rocket systems can hit airborne targets at higher altitudes. In December, the US and Germany said they would each donate a Patriot missile battery — the most advanced Western anti-aircraft system that can target shorter-range ballistic missiles of the type that could carry a tactical nuclear warhead, a threat that Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested is an option.

Aircraft

14 Russian-made Su-25 ground-attack jets purchased bought by Nato states and delivered to Ukraine.

Four Su-25s from North Macedonia.

20 Russian-made Mi17 helicopters originally destined for Afghanistan donated by the US.

11 Soviet-designed helicopters from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Latvia.

Three UK Westland Sea Kings.

Six Russian-made Kamov helicopters from Portugal.

30+Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey, plus one each from Lithuania and Poland.

More than 2,200 US Switchblade, Phoenix Ghost, and other loitering munition systems.

415 reconnaissance drones.

Long-range missiles

No one has agreed to Kyiv’s request for the long-range guided Army Tactical Missile System, known as Atacams, which can hit targets at much further distances than Himars.

Some Western officials have voiced concerns about giving Ukrainian forces more potential to strike targets deep inside Russia, as it could lead to a direct confrontation with Moscow.

Others