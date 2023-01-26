Newsdeck

CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

Two killed in knife attack on train in northern Germany

Crime scene investigators at the regional train in which a man attacked passengers with a knife at Brokstedt station in Brokstedt, northern Germany, 25 January 2023. (Photo: EPA-EFE / FLORIAN SPRENGER)
By Reuters
26 Jan 2023
0

Two people were killed and several others injured when a 33-year-old stateless Palestinian man attacked them with a knife on Wednesday on a regional train travelling between Kiel and Hamburg in northern Germany, authorities said.

Police in the state of Schlewsig-Holstein on the Danish border said the man, who was himself lightly injured, was being treated in hospital. He was arrested at a train stop in the village of Brokstedt.

Three others were seriously injured in the attack and four were lightly injured, authorities said.

There was no information yet on the motive for the attack, police said. Regional broadcaster NDR, citing sources on the investigation team, reported that the man, who came from Gaza eight years ago, had a criminal past, and there was no evidence of a political motivation.

Police were investigating at the train station in Brokstedt, the German railway Deutsche Bahn said on Twitter, adding that some services between the two cities had been cancelled.

Reuters photographs from the scene showed forensics experts gathering evidence on the station platform.

Federal and state police were working together on the investigation, state interior minister Sabine Suettelin-Waack said in a statement.

(Reporting by Fabian Bimmer; Writing by Miranda Murray and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool.)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
An 'extraordinary and loving' activist - who was struggling for dignity in Gugs - has been gunned down
Maverick Citizen

An 'extraordinary and loving' activist – who was struggling for dignity in Gugs – has been gunned down
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Legal multinational Hogan Lovells apologises for role in State Capture and exoneration of senior Sars officials
Maverick News

Legal multinational Hogan Lovells apologises for role in State Capture and exoneration of senior Sars officials
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign

TOP READS IN SECTION

Kremlin expresses alarm over 'Doomsday Clock', blames US and NATO
Newsdeck

Kremlin expresses alarm over 'Doomsday Clock', blames US and NATO
I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 15-21 January 2023
Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says coalition partner
Newsdeck

Germany to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, says coalition partner
PGA seeks to sue Saudi Fund and its chief as LIV feud widens
Newsdeck

PGA seeks to sue Saudi Fund and its chief as LIV feud widens
Classified documents found at former US vice-president Pence's home
Newsdeck

Classified documents found at former US vice-president Pence's home

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.