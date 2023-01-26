Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Toyota Names New CEO as Tesla-Led EV Shift Threatens Its Dominance

Toyota Names New CEO as Tesla-Led EV Shift Threatens Its Dominance
Akio Toyoda, right, with Koji Sato during the Tokyo Auto Salon on Jan. 13. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
26 Jan 2023
0

Toyota Motor Corp. will elevate the head of Lexus to replace long-time CEO Akio Toyoda, who steered his grandfather’s carmaker to the top of the automotive ranks while leaving a lane open for Tesla Inc. to lead in fully electric vehicles.

Koji Sato, Toyota’s chief branding officer and head of its luxury-car division, will take over as chief executive officer on April 1. Toyoda, who’s held the job since 2009, will become chairman.

Toyoda took over in a time of crisis, with General Motors and Chrysler hurtling toward bankruptcy and a global recession hammering demand. One of his early acts was selling the California plant Toyota had jointly run with GM to Tesla for a smaller sum than the amount he invested in the up-and-coming carmaker, which was still years away from producing the Model S.

While Toyota has been the world’s best-selling automaker for much of Toyoda’s tenure, Tesla overtook the company in market value in 2020. Elon Musk’s years of brash expansion also has emboldened countries to phase out combustion engines earlier than the maker of the Prius believes is feasible, saddling Sato, 53, with the twin challenges of playing catch-up and convincing regulators that more time to transition is warranted.

“To advance change at Toyota, I have reached the decision that it is best for me to support a new president while I become chairman,” Toyoda said during an online briefing.

While Toyota is spending ¥4 trillion ($31 billion) to roll out 30 EV models by 2030, its CEO has earned a reputation as a contrarian on the future of the industry. He’s expressed doubt that consumers are ready for a wholesale shift to electric at the pace some are projecting and drawn criticism for continuing to bet on gas-electric hybrids and vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Read more: Lexus Chief’s Ascension Comes at Make-or-Break Moment for Toyota

Sato, a mechanical engineer by training, joined Toyota in 1992 after graduating from Waseda University.

In early 2016, he was appointed chief engineer of Lexus International, and in April the following year, ascended to chief of Toyota’s luxury division. In September 2020, Sato was also appointed president of Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s motor sports and performance brand. He was appointed chief branding officer of Toyota in January 2021.

Sato taking over from Toyoda “will rejuvenate the firm’s management while maintaining policy consistency,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said in a note.

At 66, Toyoda is leaving his role around the time CEOs before him have. Katsuaki Watanabe ceded the job at 67, Fujio Cho relinquished it at 68, and Hiroshi Okuda left it at 66.

Inside Tokyo Auto Salon
Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota Motor Corp., speaks at the Tokyo Auto Salon in Chiba, Japan, on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. The annual event at Makuhari Messe convention center runs through Jan. 15. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

“Toyoda’s choice to remain as chairman will help maintain the company’s business strategy and continuity,” BI’s Yoshida said.

Takeshi Uchiyamada, Toyota’s current chairman and the father of the Prius, will step down while remaining a member of the board of directors.

Toyoda is the second-longest tenured current head of a major auto company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after Musk at Tesla. Since he took over in June 2009, Toyota shares have more than doubled, giving the company a market valuation of about $238 billion.

A graduate of Keio University in Tokyo in 1979, Toyoda joined the family business in 1984 and became a board member in 2000.

He held general manager positions in Asia, the Middle East and Australia before being appointed as president just before Toyota recalled millions of vehicles over unintended acceleration.

“All the Toyota vehicles bear my name,” Toyoda told members of Congress in Washington in February 2010. “For me, when the cars are damaged, it is as though I am as well.”

The following year, he led Toyota through the earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people and disrupted production of chips in Japan for months. That searing experience prepared the manufacturer for the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company managing through semiconductors more smoothly than Volkswagen AG and others.

Read more:

Toyoda also forged partnerships with Panasonic Holdings Corp. and Softbank Group Corp. in batteries and self-driving cars. His son, Daisuke Toyoda, is viewed as a potential next-in-line CEO. He’s currently a senior vice president at Woven Planet Holdings Inc., Toyota’s advanced-technology arm led by roboticist James Kuffner, who reprogrammed Priuses at Google.

During Toyota’s annual shareholders’ meeting in June, Toyoda alluded to steps the company was taking to find and develop potential successors. Anyone following in his footsteps, he said, must have “unshakable conviction on why Toyota exists.”

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico

TOP READS IN SECTION

Solar panel customers will finally be able to sell excess electricity into the SA grid
South Africa

Solar panel customers will finally be able to sell excess electricity into the SA grid
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
Eskom quickly backpedals on statement on permanent load shedding for two years, hints at 'good performance' incentives for staff
South Africa

Eskom quickly backpedals on statement on permanent load shedding for two years, hints at 'good performance' incentives for staff
After the Bell: SA’s decision to back Russia over Ukraine is objectively bonkers
South Africa

After the Bell: SA’s decision to back Russia over Ukraine is objectively bonkers
After the Bell: The dark side of the Luno crypto exchange
South Africa

After the Bell: The dark side of the Luno crypto exchange

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Mandela: The Lost Tapes webinar banner

Mandela: The Lost Tapes

Join Daily Maverick assistant editor, Marianne Thamm in an intimate and riveting discussion with Nelson Mandela\\\'s co-author, Richard Stengel, as they discuss the new Audible release Mandela: The Lost Tapes, live now.

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.