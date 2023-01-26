Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

The Day in Pictures: The Aboriginal people protest Australia Day, Israel prepares for Holocaust remembrance day

The Day in Pictures: The Aboriginal people protest Australia Day, Israel prepares for Holocaust remembrance day
A demonstrator dresses in the colors of the Aboriginal flag during an Invasion Day rally in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2023. The rally was held on Australia Day, which is the official national day of Australia and is unofficially known as Invasion Day as it marks the colonization of the country's Aboriginal people. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI
By Maverick Life Editors
26 Jan 2023
0

Moving, terrifying, surprising, inspiring ... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A protestor carries a placard showing the Aboriginal flag during an Invasion Day rally in Sydney, Australia, 26 January 2023. The rally was held on Australia Day, which is the official national day of Australia and is unofficially known as Invasion Day as it marks the colonization of the country’s Aboriginal people. EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE
A statue on Charles Bridge points to Prague Castle, the official seat of the Czech President, in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 January 2023. Former NATO Military Committee chairman Petr Pavel will face former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the second round of the country’s presidential election, scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
A statue on Charles Bridge points to Prague Castle, official seat of the Czech President, in Prague, Czech Republic, 26 January 2023. Former NATO Military Committee chairman Petr Pavel will face former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in the second round of the country’s presidential election, scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Vehicles pass in flooded roads caused by heavy rain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 January 2023. Heavy rainfall in many cities in the UAE caused traffic delays and road closures. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Vehicles pass in flooded roads caused by heavy rain in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 26 January 2023. Heavy rainfall in many cities in the UAE caused traffic delays and road closures. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER
Nepalese Hindu devotees attend mass prayer during the month long Madhav Narayan festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, 26 January 2023. The Madhav Narayan festival takes place for a full month and is devoted to religious fasting, holy bathing and the study of the Swasthani book, a chapter or story of which is read each evening by priests or heads of households to the gathered family. Thousands of married women and dozens of male devotees concluded their month-long fast for a better life and peace in the country at various temples. According the Swasthani book, whoever takes the month long Swasthani fast, all their sins will be forgiven and they will not experience bad days during their life. The festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva, the god of creation and destruction. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
An Indian Army helicopter drops rose petals during a Republic Day parade at the Red Road in the eastern Indian city of in Kolkata, India, 26 January 2023. The ‘Republic Day of India’ marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 and the country began its transition from a British Dominion into a republic. The celebrations of Republic Day usually include various parades including shows of military equipment and cultural displays. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY
Visitors look at exhibitions at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum in Jerusalem, Israel, 26 January 2023. The International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked annually on 27 January. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Female members of the Indian Central Reserve Police Force join a parade during the 74th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, 26 January 2023. The ‘Republic Day of India’ marks the date on which the Constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 and the country began its transition from a British Dominion into a republic. The celebrations of Republic Day usually include various parades including shows of military equipment and cultural displays. EPA-EFE/HJARISH TYAGI
People walk for shopping at the historic Egypt Bazaar in Istanbul, Turkey, 26 January 2023. The Turkish Central Bank’s President Sahap Kavcioglu stood by previous year-end annual inflation forecasts for 2023 and 2024 of 22.3 and 8.8 percent respectively as presenting a quarterly economic report. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
President of the European Parliament (EP) Roberta Metsola during an interview with the Spanish international news agency EFE at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 25 January 2023 (issued 26 January 2023). The Maltese politician discussed the multitude of challenges faced during her first year in office, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the so-called ‘Qatargate’ corruption scandal that has shaken the institution. ‘Nobody could have prepared us for war, but also for so many packages of sanctions, the admission of Moldova and Ukraine as candidate countries, an energy crisis and then a scandal that has involved the European Parliament with corruption allegations’, she said. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Chief Rabbi of Russia Berl Lazar (C) and head of the Federation of Jewish Communities Alexander Boroda (R) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/MKHAIL METZEL / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
A flamenco dancer performs on the runway during the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2023 Collection by Spanish designer Juana Martin during the Paris Fashion Week, inside The American Cathedral in Paris, France, 26 January 2023. The presentation of the Haute Couture Women’s collections runs from 23 to 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
Dasa Grm of Slovenia performs during the Women’s Short program of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
Alexandra Michaela Filcova of Slovakia performs during the Women’s Short program of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Espoo, Finland, 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT
Spanish designer Juana Martin (C-R) poses with models on the runway after presenting her Spring/Summer 2023 Collection during the Paris Fashion Week, inside The American Cathedral in Paris, France, 26 January 2023. The presentation of the Haute Couture Women’s collections runs from 23 to 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra
An interior view of the new bicycle parking facility at Amsterdam Central, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 25 January 2023. The new Stationsplein parking facility has room for 7,000 bicycles. The bicycle shed was built under water and is connected underground to the metro and station hall. EPA-EFE/KOEN VAN WEEL DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign

TOP READS IN SECTION

Rietbron: Splendid isolation in a lovingly restored dusty Karoo village
Maverick Life

Rietbron: Splendid isolation in a lovingly restored dusty Karoo village
A Steamy Affair: The locomotives of the Karoo and the men who stoked and drove them
Maverick Life

A Steamy Affair: The locomotives of the Karoo and the men who stoked and drove them
Residential real estate now tops global investments - But mind your trends
COVID-19

Residential real estate now tops global investments – But mind your trends
The Day in Pictures: First Lady Jill Biden at the Smithsonian, and Kylie Jenner attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier couture show
Maverick Life

The Day in Pictures: First Lady Jill Biden at the Smithsonian, and Kylie Jenner attends the Jean-Paul Gaultier couture show
Seeing is believing - why and how you should protect your eyes
Maverick Life

Seeing is believing – why and how you should protect your eyes

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Mandela: The Lost Tapes webinar banner

Mandela: The Lost Tapes

Join Daily Maverick assistant editor, Marianne Thamm in an intimate and riveting discussion with Nelson Mandela\\\'s co-author, Richard Stengel, as they discuss the new Audible release Mandela: The Lost Tapes, live now.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.