Russia fires volley of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

Ukrainian rescuers clean the debris of damaged residential buildings in Northern Saltivka district in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 25 January 2023 Kharkiv and surrounding areas have been the target of heavy shelling since February 2022, when Russian troops entered Ukraine starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
By Reuters
26 Jan 2023
KYIV, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Russia sent Ukrainians racing for cover with a rush-hour missile barrage, killing at least one person, the day after Kyiv secured Western pledges of dozens of modern battlefield tanks to try to push back the Russian invasion.

Moscow reacted with fury to the German and American announcements, and has in the past responded to apparent Ukrainian successes with massed air strikes that have left millions without light, heat or water.

The Ukrainian military said it had shot down all 24 drones sent overnight by Russia, including 15 around the capital, and 47 of 55 Russian missiles.

Air raid alarms had sounded across Ukraine as people headed to work.

In the capital, crowds took cover in underground metro stations. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person had been killed and two wounded when a missile hit non-residential buildings in the south of the city.

The Kremlin said it saw the promised delivery of Western tanks as evidence of the growing “direct involvement” of the United States and Europe in the 11-month-old conflict, something both deny.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, said it was conducting emergency power shutdowns in Kyiv, the surrounding region and also in the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk because of the imminent danger.

In Odesa, the Black Sea port designated a “World Heritage in Danger” site on Wednesday by the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO, Russian missiles damaged energy infrastructure, authorities said, just as French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was arriving for a visit.

Colonna was due to meet her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss humanitarian and military aid and potentially whether France might join its NATO allies in supplying Ukraine with battle tanks, in this case its own Leclerc model.

Both Moscow and Kyiv, which have so far relied on Soviet-era T-72 tanks, are expected to mount new ground offensives in spring.

Ukraine has been asking for hundreds of modern tanks in the hope of using them to break Russian defensive lines and recapture occupied territory in the south and east.

 

‘FIST OF FREEDOM’

“The key now is speed and volumes. Speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Wednesday.

“We have to form such a ‘tank fist’, such a ‘fist of freedom’.”

Maintaining Kyiv’s drumbeat of requests, Zelenskiy said he had spoken to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and asked for long-range missiles and aircraft.

Ukraine’s allies have already provided billions of dollars in military aid, including sophisticated U.S. missile systems that have helped turn the tide of the war.

The United States has been wary of deploying the difficult-to-maintain Abrams but changed tack to persuade Germany to pledge its more easily operated German-built Leopards.

Germany will initially send 14 tanks from its inventory, which it said could be operational in three or four months, and approve shipments by allied European states with the aim of equipping two battalions – in the region of 100 tanks.

The Leopard is a system that any NATO member can service, and crews and mechanics can be trained together, Ukrainian military expert Viktor Kevlyuk told Espreso TV.

“If we have been brought into this club by providing us with these vehicles, I would say our prospects look good.”

U.S. President Joe Biden said the 31 M1 Abrams tanks that Washington will provide posed “no offensive threat” to Russia.

But Sergei Nechayev, Russia’s ambassador to Germany, on Wednesday called Berlin’s decision “extremely dangerous”, saying that it “takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation”.

 

FIGHTING IN EAST UKRAINE

Since invading Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, Russia has shifted its emphasis from “denazifying” and “demilitarising” its neighbour to confronting a purportedly aggressive and expansionist U.S.-led NATO alliance.

Nikolai Patrushev, close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and secretary of his Security Council, was quoted as saying that “even with the end of the ‘hot phase’ of the conflict in Ukraine, the Anglo-Saxon world will not stop the proxy war against Russia and its allies”.

The Russian invasion has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions from their homes and reduced entire cities to rubble, while spurring Sweden and Russia’s neighbour Finland to apply to join NATO.

The heaviest fighting for now is around Bakhmut, a town in eastern Ukraine with a pre-war population of 70,000 that has seen some of the bloodiest combat of the war.

Ukraine’s military said Russia was attacking “with the aim of capturing the entire Donetsk region, with no regard for its own casualties”.

The Russian-installed governor of Donetsk said on Wednesday that units of Russia’s Wagner contract militia were moving forward inside Bakhmut, with fighting on the outskirts and in neighbourhoods recently held by Ukraine.

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.

By Tom Balmforth

(Reporting by Reuters bureaus; writing by Cynthia Osterman, Himani Sarkar and Kevin Liffey; editing by Grant McCool, Robert Birsel, Timothy Heritage and Tomasz Janowski)

