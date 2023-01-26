Defend Truth

STATE CAPTURE CASE

Government employee tells Vrede Dairy Project trial: I did not report allegedly irregular Nulane Investments transaction

Government employee tells Vrede Dairy Project trial: I did not report allegedly irregular Nulane Investments transaction
Gupta family associates Iqbal Sharma, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, and Seipati Dhlamini appear in the Bloemfontein High Court on 8 September 2022. (Photo: Gallo Images / Volksblad / Mlungusi Louw)
By Cathy Dlodlo
26 Jan 2023
0

A senior official from the Free State department of agriculture testified on Thursday in the first State Capture trial that for years he did not report an allegedly irregular Nulane Investments transaction, and did so only when he was approached by the investigating officer in the case.

Shadrack Cezula, a one-time supply chain manager in the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, on Thursday testified for a second day in the Bloemfontein High Court corruption trial involving a R24.9-million feasibility study for the Vrede Dairy Project.

Cezula has turned State witness.

He admitted having written a letter — dictated by then chief financial officer Seipati Dhlamini — motivating that the Free State agriculture department deviated from its regular procurement procedures in the appointment of Nulane Investments.

The eight accused include two former heads of the agriculture department — Peter Thabethe and Limakatso Moorosi.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

The other accused are Iqbal Sharma, Dinesh Patel and Ronica Ragavan. A second company — Islandsite Investments One Hundred and Eighty — of which Ragavan was a director, is also among the accused.

According to the charge sheet, Nulane Investments — awarded the contract for the feasibility study — lacked capacity and subcontracted Deloitte to deliver the service. The study led to the controversial Vrede Dairy Project that cost the provincial department R280-million.

During cross-examination, Cezula admitted that he had agreed to turn state witness to avoid being charged criminally, but claimed he did not know what charges he could potentially face.

The State is expected to call its third witness on Friday morning. Acting Judge Nompumelelo Gusha is presiding. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Politics

Cries of ‘insult’ and ‘sabotage’ as eThekwini council meeting collapses due to ANC councillors’ no-show
Cartoon Thursday with Rico
South Africa

Cartoon Thursday with Rico
EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Maverick News

EFF retains key Polokwane ward, makes inroads in another Limpopo ward as ANC notches landslide E Cape win
Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: Free State official admits he erred when writing a submission to deviate from procurement practices

TOP READS IN SECTION

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy project — Mosebenzi Zwane appears in high court for corruption pretrial
Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
Maverick News

Sisi Ntombela lost bid for FS ANC chair, then for PEC membership, now fighting for political life
DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Maverick News

DA’s march on ANC’s Luthuli House was the starting gun for its 2024 election campaign
Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
Maverick News

Eskom’s rolling blackouts — 26 years of ANC meddling, manipulation and vested interests
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Mandela: The Lost Tapes webinar banner

Mandela: The Lost Tapes

Join Daily Maverick assistant editor, Marianne Thamm in an intimate and riveting discussion with Nelson Mandela\\\'s co-author, Richard Stengel, as they discuss the new Audible release Mandela: The Lost Tapes, live now.

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.