The fight between the rival golf tours began with 11 professional golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones, having sued the PGA Tour in August for suspending them after they joined LIV. LIV joined the suit a month later, prompting Mickelson, Gooch and six others to withdraw. PGA then countersued, claiming LIV’s alleged interference with PGA players’ contracts harmed its brand and reputation.

LIV claims the PGA Tour is a monopolist keen on sabotaging a new rival.

The request to add the additional defendants also comes as the PGA and LIV are deadlocked over records sought by each side ahead of a trial set for January 2024. The PGA has been wrangling with PIF over information the tour wants from the fund and its governor, with a ruling on that fight expected soon.

PIF and Al-Rumayyan claimed they can’t be forced to turn over documents because they have sovereign immunity.

By adding them as defendants in the suit, they would no longer be able to claim immunity, the PGA Tour said.

The case is Mickelson v. PGA Tour Inc., 22-cv-04486, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

(Updates with hearing in fourth paragraph.)

–With assistance from Erik Larson.

© 2023 Bloomberg L.P.