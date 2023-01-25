In this short film, women living in Willowmore in the Eastern Cape talk about the powerful impact fathers can have on their sons’ behaviour towards women. Fathers are often the primary role models who shape young boys’ attitudes to, and physical treatment of, women. The participants discuss how sons do not only “imitate” their fathers’ violent practices but also their displays of loving, respectful and tender affection.

The women emphasise that although gender-based violence (GBV) programmes and education for children are vital, these must be supported by learning at home. However, as fathers are often absent, young adult sons may adopt GBV practices due to peer pressure.

Facing GBV, Part 6: His Father, My Son is part of a six-part series highlighting South Africa’s “second pandemic”: gender-based violence. In conjunction with the 16 Days of Activism campaign, Street Talk TV strives to highlight the truths behind domestic violence and crimes against women. Special thanks to the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives and The Rural Women’s Assembly.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation

