The government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to approve a Polish request to re-export its Leopard tanks to Kyiv as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said allies “need to enable the Ukrainians fast” ahead of an expected Russian offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed at least 10 officials in a government shakeup following an outcry over perceived excesses by civil servants amid the country’s efforts to fight off Russia’s invasion.

Key developments

On the ground

Ukrainian forces downed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters in the eastern Donetsk region and Russian Su-25 aircraft near Bakhmut, the General Staff said on Facebook. Russian troops launched nine missile strikes at settlements in the Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions over the past day, and conducted 27 air attacks and 79 assaults with multiple-launch rocket systems, the General Staff said earlier.

According to its morning statement, Russian forces were continuing an offensive on the Bakhmut and Avdiyivka axes north of Donetsk, while all attacks in the direction of Kupyansk were repelled.

Ukraine has liberated about 54% of the maximum amount of extra territory Russia seized since 24 February 2022, said the UK Ministry of Defence.

Italy decree allows Meloni to send additional weapons

Italy’s Parliament gave final approval to a decree that allows the government to send more weapons to Ukraine. The law is crucial for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to fulfil a promise to send additional equipment to Kyiv.

While details of the shipments are classified, the Italian government is planning to provide equipment including the anti-missile system SAMP/T, government officials have said.

Germany to give Poland OK this week to send tanks to Ukraine

Germany is expected to give consent as soon as Wednesday after a Polish request to deliver Leopard tanks, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the decision is private.

Poland formally requested the authorisation earlier on Tuesday and the German government said it would respond with the necessary urgency. German law requires approval for the re-export of its military equipment, meaning the hundreds of Leopard tanks in Europe can only be sent to Ukraine with Berlin’s consent.

US ‘leaning toward providing Abrams tanks to Ukraine’

President Joe Biden’s administration is leaning toward sending a “significant” number of Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified US officials. An announcement could come this week, the newspaper said.

Zelensky’s call for justice triggers shakeup in his government

Days after giving a speech in which he used a Ukrainian term meaning “justice” or “fairness” 10 times in four minutes, Zelensky’s administration announced the dismissal of four deputy ministers and five regional governors. Several other officials announced they would step down.

The departures follow a public outcry on social media over reports that some officials had travelled abroad to destinations including Spain for the New Year holiday. In one case, a spokeswoman for the Ukrainian border service was criticised for going to Paris while her colleagues fought Russian forces in the trenches of eastern Ukraine.

Zelensky casts doubt on Belarusian troops entering war

The Ukrainian leader said he’d be “surprised” if Belarusian armed forces joined the invasion, since most of the northern neighbour’s population is unwilling to participate in Russia’s war — and Kyiv has no plans to attack, he told reporters.

The comments were in response to earlier remarks by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who asserted that Ukraine was seeking a “non-aggression pact” with Belarus, according to state-owned news agency Belta.

Ukraine launches Leopards social media campaign

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry has launched a social media campaign dubbed “#FreeTheLeopards” to try to convince allies to supply Leopard battle tanks and other heavy weapons.

People who choose to support the initiative can post pictures of themselves wearing leopard-print clothing. The campaign, which started on Sunday on Ukraine’s official Instagram page, has already garnered more than five million views, according to the ministry.

Stoltenberg confident of swift tanks solution

Stoltenberg said Ukraine urgently needed battle tanks to repel any new Russian offensives and also to equip it to retake territory captured by the invader.

“Russia is preparing for new offensives and we need to enable the Ukrainians fast,” Stoltenberg said in Berlin. “I am confident that there will be a solution soon and I welcome also the clear message from the minister that other Nato allies that have Leopard battle tanks are free to identify those that may be available for Ukraine to make them ready, but also to start training the Ukrainian crews.”

Zelensky aide speaks to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan

Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, said he discussed the protection of Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and energy security with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

They also talked about increasing pressure on Russia via sanctions and the current situation on the front line, Yermak wrote on Telegram.

Russian church officials sanctioned

Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on 22 Russian Orthodox priests and preachers. The decree, published on his website, blocks assets, restricts travel, prevents withdrawal of capital and halts cultural ties, scientific cooperation, and educational and sports contacts.

“Sanctions have been imposed against 22 Russian citizens who, under the guise of spirituality, support terror and genocidal policy,” Zelensky said in his evening address. DM