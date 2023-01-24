Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Europe Bond Sales Break €240 Billion in Busiest-Ever January

Europe Bond Sales Break €240 Billion in Busiest-Ever January
Icy conditions during the early morning in the La Defense business district in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Paris is close to claiming crown of Europe's biggest equity market from London as the differential between the markets has been gradually eroding since Britons voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
24 Jan 2023
0

Debt sales in Europe have broken through €240 billion ($260 billion), beating a previous record for January set in 2020.

Offerings from the UK and European Union on Tuesday pushed marketwide sales to almost €245 billion, with the final month’s tally set to move even higher as Spain and Land NRW join the list of issuers planning new deals, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It beats a previous record of just under €239 billion notched up in the same month three years ago.

Record European Bond Sales in January 2023 |

“Issuers are just becoming more aware that when there’s a window they just need to make sure they get out rather than waiting,” said David Zahn, head of European fixed income at Franklin Templeton, which is overweight on European credit. “This year, the ECB is also going to be quite influential on how its policy rate goes, so issuers are thinking that it is only going to get more expensive to sell bonds, especially if you issue in the shorter end.”

Borrowers have been piling in to public debt markets during a start-of-year global credit rally that’s boosting corporate bond returns and driving down funding costs. Financial institutions in particular have been active, rushing to plug a funding gap as they prepare to shortly repay more of the pandemic-era cheap loans made available by the European Central Bank.

It’s already led to the busiest-week ever for debt deals in the region, with more than €100 billion raised in the five days through Jan. 13 as issuers like Deutsche Bank AG and Credit Agricole SA flocked to the market.

“The market has opened super supportive, with close to full market participation, and pricing with the expectation of a short and shallow recession rather than more severe scenarios,” said James Cunniffe, HSBC Holdings Plc’s head of corporate and structured debt capital markets syndicate for Europe. “This positive outlook combined with high levels of liquidity are certainly reasons to be looking at funding in this market very closely.”

Read more: Bond Sales Break €99 Billion in Europe’s Busiest Week Ever

It marks a stunning turnaround from a dismal 2022 for global credit markets, when central banks’ efforts to contain surging inflation buffeted issuance activity and on some days closed the door to any debt sales at all.

Borrowers will price €16 billion equivalent in Europe’s debt market on Tuesday, led by a £6 billion ($7.38 billion) UK gilt sale that amassed more than £68 billion of orders, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A €5 billion offering from the European Union garnered nearly €52 billion of orders, a separate person with knowledge of that sale said.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
Maverick News

First testimony in Gupta-linked Vrede Dairy Project trial points finger at Free State agriculture department
An 'extraordinary and loving' activist - who was struggling for dignity in Gugs - has been gunned down
Maverick Citizen

An 'extraordinary and loving' activist – who was struggling for dignity in Gugs – has been gunned down
‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Maverick News

‘Simplistic and infantile’ to demand Russia’s withdrawal from Ukraine, says Pandor after meeting Lavrov
Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
Maverick News

Southern African Youth Movement scored big from Lottery amendment for which it lobbied
Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban
Maverick News

Busted – a global ‘super cartel’, encrypted message crackdown and cocaine trails to Durban

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eskom quickly backpedals on statement on permanent load shedding for two years, hints at 'good performance' incentives for staff
South Africa

Eskom quickly backpedals on statement on permanent load shedding for two years, hints at 'good performance' incentives for staff
Power crisis: Ramaphosa plans to switch off Eskom’s tariff hike
Maverick News

Power crisis: Ramaphosa plans to switch off Eskom’s tariff hike
After the Bell: The dark side of the Luno crypto exchange
South Africa

After the Bell: The dark side of the Luno crypto exchange
Western Cape’s growth continues, with 27% more building plans passed in 2022 than in 2021
South Africa

Western Cape’s growth continues, with 27% more building plans passed in 2022 than in 2021
Botswana’s mining cadastre reveals hydrocarbon scramble in iconic Kalahari game reserve
DM168

Botswana’s mining cadastre reveals hydrocarbon scramble in iconic Kalahari game reserve

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
[%% img-description %%]
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.