The Day in Pictures: The Chinese Lunar New Year and snowfall in Italy

A statue of Saint Benedict is covered after 50-60 cm of snowfall in Norcia (Perugia), Italy, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/GIANLUIGI BASILIETTI
By Maverick Life Editors
23 Jan 2023
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

A dog walks through 50-60 cm of snow, fallen in Norcia (Perugia), Italy, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/GIANLUIGI BASILIETTI
A car is covered after 50-60 cm of snowfall in Norcia (Perugia), Italy, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/GIANLUIGI BASILIETTI
An Afghan rides a horse in Kabul, Afghanistan, 23 January 2023. At least 104 people have been killed in Afghanistan by a powerful cold wave and flash floods in recent weeks, according to the disaster management ministry. Extremely low temperatures, with the minimum dropping to -20 degrees Celsius, and widespread snowfall in large parts of the country including the capital have also resulted in the death of around 70,000 head of cattle. EPA-EFE/STRINGER
An emu (Dromaius novaehollandiae) rests in the Parque Lecocq, in Montevideo, Uruguay, 22 January 2023. EPA-EFE/RAUL MARTINEZ
Evelina poses with her puppy Umka in the basement of her apartment block, where she lives with her mother, grandmother, and four neighbors in the town of Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, 22 January 2023. Lyman was re-captured by Ukraine’s armed forces in October.  EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A woman carrying a cat walks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in the Jade Buddha Temple, in Shanghai, China, 22 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
The sails of the Sydney Opera House glow red as part of the celebrations on the occasion of the Lunar New Year in Sydney, Australia, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/PAUL BRAVEN
A bird eye view of Pakistan’s financial hub, known as the city of lights, as the country is plunged into darkness following a major power breakdown, in Karachi, Pakistan, 23 January 2023. According to the Minister of Energy Khurram Dastgir, the system of frequency of the national grid went down resulting in a widespread breakdown in the system. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
A man jumps into the sea at Leme beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 22 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda
A woman walks past graffiti on a wall depicting a Ukrainian soldier launching an anti-tank missile with a banner reading ‘Just one target’ in downtown Kiyv (Kiev), Ukraine, 23 January 2023, amid Russia’s invasion. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
A bomb crater in the street in Siversk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A white van that police reported was connected with a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California, sits trapped between two heavily armored police vehicles in Torrance, California, USA, 22 January 2023. The shooting killed ten and wounded ten more during a Lunar New Year celebration according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BREHMAN
A female protester holds a Koran as people shout slogans in front of the Consulate General of Sweden during a protest, in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 January 2023. Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan was permitted to hold a demonstration and burn a copy of the Koran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm on 21 January. EPA-EFE/SEDAT SUNA
Holocaust survivor Margot Friedlaender (L) receives the ‘First Class Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany’ from Berlin’s Mayor Franziska Giffey (R) in Berlin, Germany, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/Michael Sohn / POOL
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2023. The presentation of the Haute Couture Women’s collections runs from 23 to 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
US Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (C) attends the presentation of the Spring/Summer 2023 Haute Couture collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 23 January 2023. The presentation of the Haute Couture Women’s collections runs from 23 to 26 January 2023. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Juventus’ Angel Di Maria jubilates after scoring equalizer during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, 22 January 2023. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Andrey Rublev of Russia in action against Holger Rune of Denmark during their fourth round match during the 2023 Australian Open tennis championship at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS DM/ ML
