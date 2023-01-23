Africa

TROUBLED KINGDOM

EU calls on Eswatini to protect its political activists in wake of Thulani Maseko’s murder

Left: Leading Swazi activist Thulani Maseko, who was shot dead at his home. (Photo: Supplied) | King Mswati. (Photo: Bess Adler / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Peter Fabricius
23 Jan 2023
The bloc also called on King Mswati’s government to urgently launch the stalled national police dialogue.

The European Union has called on the Eswatini government to ensure the safety of all its citizens, including political activists, after what it called the “brutal assassination” of human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist Thulani Maseko on Saturday night.

It also called on King Mswati’s government to urgently launch the delayed national political dialogue Maseko was agitating for.

Maseko, chairperson of the Multistakeholder Forum (MSF), an association of political parties and civil society organisations campaigning for democracy in the absolute monarchy,was shot dead through a window of his house near Manzoni by unknown assailants.

EU foreign policy spokesperson Nabila Massrali said the EU strongly condemns the assassination “and looks forward to the results of the investigations already launched by the authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible for this brutal act”. 

The government said on Monday it had begun investigating Maseko’s murder which it attributed to “criminals”.

Leading Swazi activist Thulani Maseko shot dead at his home

King Mswati accused of delaying Eswatini national dialogue

“The EU calls on the authorities to ensure the safety of all citizens, including political activists. This tragic loss comes in a row of killings, arson attacks and other violent acts, which have destabilised the country over the past months,” Massrali said.

“Since June 2021, the EU, as a long-standing and reliable partner of the country, has followed with grave concern the situation in Eswatini. The EU urges the authorities to launch the comprehensive and inclusive dialogue as a matter of urgency and priority, on terms facilitated by the SADC, towards national reconciliation, respect for human rights and the rule of law, and ultimately, lasting peace.” DM

