Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week three of 2023

Our World in Pictures: Week three of 2023
Cai Xuning, 36, takes care of pet rabbits at PET ZONE pet store on January 17, 2023 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Pet rabbit breeder and PET ZONE store owner Cai Xuning is seeing an increase in interest in pet rabbits, as China prepares to welcome the Spring Festival on January 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
21 Jan 2023
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Cai Xuning, 36, takes care of pet rabbits at PET ZONE pet store on January 17, 2023 in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. Pet rabbit breeder and PET ZONE store owner Cai Xuning is seeing an increase in interest in pet rabbits, as China prepares to welcome the Spring Festival on January 22, ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. (Photo by Getty Images)
Men tackle a bull as they participate in the annual bull-taming sport of Jallikattu played to celebrate the harvest festival of Pongal on January 15, 2023 in Avaniyapuram, near Madurai, India. (Photo by Abhishek Chinnappa/Getty Images)
A horse rider jumps over a bonfire on January 16, 2023 in San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. Horse riders jump over bonfires during the traditional ritual in honor of San Antonio Abad (Saint Anthony the Abbot), patron saint of domestic animals known as Las Luminarias, which is meant to purify the animals with the smoke of the bonfires and protect them for the year to come. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/Getty Images)
Participants perform during Grebeg Sudiro festival as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations on January 15, 2023, in Solo City, Indonesia. Grebeg Sudiro festival is held as a prelude to the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 22th this year, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit. People bring offerings known as gunungan, including Chinese sweet cakes piled up into the shape of mountains, which are paraded in the streets followed by Chinese and Javanese performers. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)
A fire burns in a mansion, as seen from the historic Plaza San Martin, where anti-government protestors clashed with police on the same day, in Lima, Peru, 19 January 2023. EPA-EFE/STR
A demonstrator confronts police during the so-called ‘Takeover of Lima’ protest in Lima, Peru, 19 January 2023. The great national march called ‘Takeover of Lima’ has triggered a series of protest actions in different parts of the country. The protesters demand the resignation of Boluarte and the closure of Congress, as well as the calling of general elections for this year and a constituent assembly. EPA-EFE/STR
Public sector workers demonstrate in Caracas, Venezuela, 16 January 2023. Thousands of public workers marched this 16 January in several cities in Venezuela, after a week of protests, to demand an increase in salaries and pensions from the Government, as well as the signing of collective agreements, which include other benefits, such as health insurance. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL GUTIERREZ
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, the CEO of online news site Rappler, comes out of the Court of Tax Appeals in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 18 January 2023. The tax court acquitted Ressa and Rappler Holdings Corporation of four tax evasion charges that were filed in 2018 during the term of former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a speech by video conference during the 53rd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 18 January 2023. The summit brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, corporate and political leaders in Davos under the topic ‘Cooperation in a Fragmented World’ from 16 to 20 January. EPA-EFE/GIAN EHRENZELLER
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces her resignation at the War Memorial Centre on January 19, 2023 in Napier, New Zealand. (Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) walks with partner Clarke Gayford following the announcement of her resignation at War Memorial Hall, in Napier, New Zealand, 19 January 2023. EPA-EFE/BEN MCKAY
U.S. President Joe Biden jokes after posing for a photo with the Golden State Warriors during a ceremony honoring the team in the East Room of the White House January 17, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Judges in robes during a ceremony to mark the opening of the legal year in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Revisions to Hong Kong law have accelerated in recent years as Beijing moved to quash a pro-democracy movement that challenged President Xi Jinping’s government with historically large and sometimes violent protests in 2019. Photographer: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Travelers wearing protective gear at Jinan West Railway Station in Jinan, Shandong province, China, on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. There are growing concerns that this month’s Lunar New Year holiday will see the virus sweep through smaller cities and rural areas as hundreds of thousands of people travel home, with many finally reuniting with family after three years. Source: Bloomberg
A mural depicting Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III is displayed on a hoarding on January 17, 2023 in Northampton, England. The mural showing King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth II was commissioned by the town council to mark Charles’s accession. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel visits The Empire State Building on January 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)
Miss USA, R’bonney Gabriel walks onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume Show at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
Miss Paraguay, Lia Aymara Duarte Ashmore walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume show at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
Miss South Africa, Ndavi Nokeri walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume show at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
Miss El Salvador, Alexjandra Guajardo Sada walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume show at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
Miss Jamaica, Toshami Calvin walks onstage during the 71st Miss Universe Competition National Costume show at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images)
Miss South Africa Ndavi Nokeri attends The 71st Miss Universe Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on January 14, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Late actress Gina Lollobrigida’s ex-husband Francisco Javier Rigau reacts as Lollobrigida’s coffin lies in state in the Aula Giulio Cesare on the Capitoline Hill (Campidoglio) in Rome, Italy, 18 January 2023. Lollobrigida, a high-profile European actress in the 1950s and early 1960s, died on 16 January aged 95. The actress will lie in state until her funeral, to be held on 19 January. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI
The coffin of late film legend Gina Lollobrigida leaves the Santa Maria in Montesanto Church after the funeral ceremony, in Rome, Italy, 19 January 2023. EPA-EFE/FABIO FRUSTACI
Russian Orthodox believers take a dip in the ice-cold water of a pond during the celebrations of the Orthodox Epiphany holiday, in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow, Russia, 18 January 2023. People believe that dipping into blessed waters during the holiday of Epiphany strengthens their spirit and body. EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
Water flows from Upper Yosemite Falls after the last of a series of atmospheric river storms hit California on January 19, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. California was slammed by a barrage of atmospheric river storms over the last three weeks which led to record rainfall, widespread flooding and 20 deaths. Yosemite’s famed waterfalls are seeing stronger than normal runoff flows for January due to the precipitation from the storms. The storms delivered massive amounts of snowfall to the Sierra Nevada mountains raising California’s snowpack to nearly 250 percent above average. Meltwater from California’s snowpack provides an essential source of water to the state and the widespread precipitation has led to a lower drought status as reservoirs have begun to fill. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Water flows from Bridalveil Fall (LOWER C) in Yosemite Valley, after the last of a series of atmospheric river storms passed through, on January 19, 2023 in Yosemite National Park, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows a closed slope of artificial snow below Zugspitze mountain on January 16, 2023 near Ehrwald, Austria. Unseasonably warm weather has persisted throughout January so far in Austria and much of the European Alps, leading to a lack of snow at many of the region’s ski resorts and even affecting professional winter sports events. (Photo by Philipp Guelland/Getty Images)
The scene of a helicopter crash in Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 January 2023. At least 18 people died, including three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building in the city of Brovary, Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration wrote on telegram. ‘Among them are Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovych, their assistants and the helicopter crew.’, stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
Rafael Nadal of Spain grimaces during his match against Mackenzie McDonald of the USA on Day 3 of the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2023. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS
Novak Djokovic of Serbia stretches to return to Enzo Couacaud of France during their second round match at the 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2023. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH
Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia in action against Camila Giorgi of Italy during their Women’s singles second round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2023. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Maverick News

Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Gwede Mantashe axing of nuclear watchdog activist Peter Becker was unconstitutional, rules court
Maverick News

Gwede Mantashe axing of nuclear watchdog activist Peter Becker was unconstitutional, rules court
Exercise in obscenity: South Africa only helps Vladimir Putin by hosting naval drills off Durban
Maverick News

Exercise in obscenity: South Africa only helps Vladimir Putin by hosting naval drills off Durban
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
No light at the end of the energy crisis tunnel
DM168

No light at the end of the energy crisis tunnel

TOP READS IN SECTION

How a few tech mavericks started the Internet in South Africa
Maverick Life

How a few tech mavericks started the Internet in South Africa
The things I learned while hitchhiking from Cape Town to Makhanda
Maverick Life

The things I learned while hitchhiking from Cape Town to Makhanda
The pros and cons of the four-day work week
Maverick Life

The pros and cons of the four-day work week
Vitamin D deficiency may lead to higher risks of dementia
Maverick Life

Vitamin D deficiency may lead to higher risks of dementia
Review – Wanted for murder, ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’
Maverick Life

Review – Wanted for murder, ‘The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.