Business Maverick

Ukraine Crisis

Yellen blames Russia, China over actions she says hurt Africa

Yellen blames Russia, China over actions she says hurt Africa
Janet Yellen, US Treasury secretary, speaks during a news conference at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, 21 April 2022. Yellen blames Russia and China for actions she says hurt Africa.
By Bloomberg
20 Jan 2023
0

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen blamed Russia for worsening Africa’s economic problems and took a separate swipe at China over its lending practices, in an effort to contrast America’s actions with the behaviour of its biggest rivals for influence on the continent.

“Russia’s war and weaponisation of food has exacerbated food insecurity and caused untold suffering,” Yellen said on Friday in prepared remarks for a speech in Dakar, Senegal, alluding to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which began almost a year ago. 

“The global economic headwinds caused by the actions of a single man – President Putin – are creating an unnecessary drag on Africa’s economy.”

The address laid out the Biden administration’s vision for mutually-beneficial economic cooperation between African governments and the US.

Turning to China, Yellen called on Beijing to “provide meaningful debt relief to help countries regain their footing”.

In recent years, China has become the largest lender to developing countries worldwide. But when governments run into trouble – as many have in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and amid rising energy and food costs – Beijing has dragged its feet on multilateral debt restructuring deals.

The Treasury chief also took a more veiled shot at China – without mentioning the country by name – over the lack of transparency and ultimate impact of its lending.

“Countries need to be wary of shiny deals that may be opaque and ultimately fail to actually benefit the people they were purportedly designed to help in the first place,” she said. “This can leave countries with a legacy of debt, diverted resources and environmental destruction.”

The remarks come just two days after Yellen met face-to-face for the first time with her Chinese counterpart, Liu He, in Zurich, where they emphasized the benefits of open communication and played down the two countries’ numerous disputes.

The speech also occurred two days before Yellen is scheduled to fly to Zambia, a country that went on a spending binge under its former president, Edgar Lungu, financed largely by debts to China. The size of the obligations, which helped bankrupt Zambia in 2020, became known only after Lungu’s 2021 election defeat.

From Zambia, she’ll travel to South Africa, arriving a day after the country hosts Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. South Africa is also scheduled to conduct naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships from 17 to 26 February. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.