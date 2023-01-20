Newsdeck

ACTOR FACES TRIAL

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin to be charged with involuntary manslaughter over ‘Rust’ shooting
US actor Alec Baldwin (centre) arrives for a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York in 2019 in connection with an assault charge. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Justin Lane)
By Reuters
20 Jan 2023
0

Taos, New Mexico (Reuters) — American actor Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges carrying prison time for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the 2021 filming of Western ‘Rust’ in New Mexico.

Santa Fe’s top prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, would also be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Hutchins’ family welcomed the announcement, while Baldwin attorney Luke Nikas said, “this decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice”.

The decision to charge Baldwin followed more than a year of investigation after a pistol was fired in October 2021 as Baldwin, 64, was rehearsing with it on the set of his movie Rust outside Santa Fe. The movie’s director, Joel Souza, was hit and wounded by the same .45-calibre bullet that killed Hutchins.

According to a police report, David Halls, the assistant director who handed the gun to Baldwin, told the actor it was “cold,” an industry term meaning it did not contain live rounds. Halls signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, Carmack-Altwies said in her statement. Gutierrez-Reed had handled the gun before Halls.

Prosecutors told The New York Times it was part of industry standards for actors to check that guns they used were safe to handle and they should never point them at anyone. Baldwin has pushed back at that idea, saying firearm safety was the responsibility of the armourer, first director and others.

“You should not point a gun at someone that you’re not willing to shoot,” Carmack-Altwies said in an interview with The New York Times on Thursday. Charges will be filed by the end of January, she said.

But prosecutors could face long odds securing a conviction, according to legal experts, who said that if Baldwin was told the gun did not contain live ammunition by on-set professionals, he wouldn’t be obliged to inspect it himself.

“It’s a very aggressive charging decision, and the defence has a strong case,” said personal injury attorney and former prosecutor Neama Rahmani, who was not involved in the Rust case. “Accidents like this are not enough for criminal liability.”

Prosecutors must prove on-set firearm safety began with Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of weapons; applied to Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun, then extended to the actor, who also was a producer on the film.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be charged “in the alternative” with two counts of manslaughter, meaning a jury will decide not only if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter, the prosecutor said.

Simple involuntary manslaughter for negligence is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Should prosecutors prove there was more than simple negligence involved in the use of a firearm, they could face a mandatory five-year jail term.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins’ death and said live rounds should never have been allowed on to the set of the low-budget movie. He has said he was following directions to point the gun at Hutchins when it went off, and that he did not pull the trigger of the replica Pietta .45-calibre long Colt revolver.

It remains unclear how live ammunition got on the set.

“Mr Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win,” his attorney Nikas said.

In a statement released on behalf of the Hutchins family, lawyer Brian Panish said their own investigation found charges were warranted.

The family sued Baldwin in 2021, alleging the Emmy-winning 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor had a responsibility to check that the revolver did not contain live rounds, not point it at the cinematographer, and not cock the weapon and pull the trigger.

The family subsequently reached a settlement in which Matt Hutchins became an executive producer of Rust. Production is set to resume early in 2023 outside New Mexico.

An FBI forensic test of the revolver found it “functioned normally” and would not fire without the trigger being pulled.

New Mexico’s worker safety agency in April fined the film’s production company $137,000, the maximum amount possible, for what it described as “wilful” safety lapses leading to Hutchins’ death.

Lawyer Duncan Levin said the case revolved around film industry firearm safety standards that were ill-defined and more a question of civil law than a criminal case.

“Prosecutors have a lot of work ahead of them to demonstrate that putting Alec Baldwin in prison for this is the right outcome,” said Levin, who has represented actors and entertainment personalities.

(Reporting by Andrew Hay and Brendan O’Brien; additional reporting by Lisa Richwine and Tyler Clifford; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Maverick News

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Maverick News

Dumped — metros start the move away from Eskom and towards independent power producers
Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by R3m theft and refusal of ICU nurses to work overtime
South Africa

Charlotte Maxeke hospital hit by R3m theft and refusal of ICU nurses to work overtime

TOP READS IN SECTION

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern announces shock resignation
World

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern announces shock resignation
Putin ally Medvedev warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin ally Medvedev warns NATO of nuclear war if Russia is defeated in Ukraine
Musk’s tweet about taking Tesla private cost investors millions, jury told
Newsdeck

Musk’s tweet about taking Tesla private cost investors millions, jury told
Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Newsdeck

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
US, Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine
Newsdeck

US, Germany head for showdown over tanks for Ukraine

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.