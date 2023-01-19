Business Maverick

International Finance

Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes

Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes
Workers arrive at Goldman Sachs headquarters in New York.
By Bloomberg
19 Jan 2023
0

The biggest US banks boosted their headcounts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup’s increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.

Many of the banks said expenses were elevated by bigger headcounts and investments in technology. New York-based Citigroup, for its part, has added thousands of workers as it seeks to beef up its underlying risk-management and control systems. Those efforts are part of the company’s efforts to satisfy a pair of consent orders it received from regulators in 2020.

“Business was weak in 2022, but banks chose to hang on to employees for another year as it was hard to get a definitive read on the economic data that was developing over the course of 2022,” said Drew Pascarella, a senior finance lecturer at Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business. “Now that 2023 is shaping up to be weak, banks have the data they need to act now.”

Among the country’s biggest banks, Wells Fargo & Co was the sole outlier, with its headcount shrinking by 10,737 positions over the course of last year. The San Francisco-based bank has been focused on bringing down its expenses and shrinking its mortgage business, once the largest among US lenders, amid falling demand for home loans.

Even with workforces growing last year, some banks are still moving to slash positions in certain businesses as a slowdown in dealmaking and a bevy of economic headwinds cut into their earnings.

“Banks are sort of cleaning up,” said Michael Karp, chief executive officer of Options Group, a firm offering executive-search assistance and other employee services. “They’re looking back and seeing that they have to cut back.”

Morgan Stanley will reduce its global workforce by about 1,600 employees after its headcount increased from about 60,000 just before the start of the pandemic to north of 80,000 at the end of the third quarter, Bloomberg News reported last month. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs embarked on one of its largest round of job cuts ever, with plans to eliminate about 3,200 positions as it continues to struggle with runaway expenses.

“It’s a difficult decision to do a job cut like that,” Goldman CEO David Solomon said in a CNBC interview on Wednesday. “The environment has changed and we’ve made the decision, and it’s a reset. I think it was the right decision, and it’s positioned us very well as we go forward. I hate the fact we had to do it.”

The New York-based firm reduced headcount in the fourth quarter of last year, though it still increased the overall size of its workforce from the end of 2021.

While Bank of America executives, in discussing fourth-quarter results last week, emphasized that they weren’t considering a major workforce reduction, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday that the bank is telling executives to pause hiring except for the most vital positions as a cost-saving measure.

Headcount is one area banks always scrutinize in an effort to save on compensation and drive returns higher, Karp said.

“Banks will have to sort of reassess,” he said. “It all depends on how they perform on a quarterly basis.” BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.