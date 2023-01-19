Sport

MOTORSPORT

South Africa’s Kelvin van der Linde to become first African driver in Formula E

South Africa’s Kelvin van der Linde to become first African driver in Formula E
Kelvin van der Linde. (Photo: Juergen Tap / Hoch Zwei / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)
By Sarah Hoek
19 Jan 2023
0

Kelvin van der Linde will make history as the first African driver in Formula E when he steps in as a reserve driver at the Diriyah ePrix next week.

South African racer Kelvin van der Linde will make his Formula E debut in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, next week for rounds two and three of the world championship. 

Van der Linde is stepping into the seat of ABT Cupra’s Robin Frijns as the Dutchman recovers from wrist surgery after a crash at the first round in Mexico in the past week. Frijns collided with the Nissan of Norman Nato at turn nine, taking them both out of the race and fracturing his wrist. 

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Jake Dennis shines as Formula E kicks off in Mexico City

“We are in constant contact with [Frijns] and wish him a speedy recovery. Even though everyone in the team misses him a lot, we’re giving him all the time he needs to fully recover from the injury — that’s our absolute priority,” said team boss Thomas Biermaier.

formula e
The 2023 Mexico City ePrix, the first meeting of the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, on the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City from 12-14 January. (Photo: Paulo Maria / Paulo Maria / DPPI via AFP)

“The task and challenge for [Van der Linde] to start in a World Championship without any testing is of course gigantic, but he is highly motivated, works hard and the whole team will support him without any pressure.”

When Van der Linde takes to the track next week, he will also be making history under the South African flag.

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Formula E confirms inaugural Cape Town e-Prix

“Being the first African driver in FE is very special and I hope it will help break down more boundaries for future African drivers to achieve the same,” he told Daily Maverick.

While Van der Linde admits that the circumstances of his debut are unfortunate, the 26-year-old says he is ready to take on the challenge.

“Formula E is a championship every driver wants to be a part of because as a sportsperson you want to compare yourself to the best, and therefore it’s a massive opportunity and something I am extremely proud do,” he told Daily Maverick.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“I think the challenge of doing something completely new is attractive to me — I need to come out of my comfort zone and this gives me a lot of adrenalin.

“Formula E is a FIA World Championship and is recognised worldwide, with a large fanbase. I love the international countries we travel to and eagerly await the Cape Town ePrix.”

Van der Linde wrote on his personal Instagram: “I want to thank everyone at ABT for all the trust and support I have received internally. We have been flat-out since Monday morning trying to learn everything in terms of software, race procedures, car characteristics and series regulations. We have exactly three more working days to be ready for next week.” 

Formula E is only the latest in a stellar lineup of achievements for Van der Linde, who started his racing career at the age of eight in karting. At 14, he became the youngest driver ever to compete in a National South African Circuit event in 2011, going on to become South Africa’s youngest national champion at the age of 16 years and 128 days.

In 2013, Van der Linde won the Volkswagen Scirocco R-Cup, which paved the way for him to race as a Volkswagen-supported junior driver in the 2014 season. That year, he became the ADAC GT Masters Champion at the age of 18, which earned him a spot as an Audi Factory driver.

In 2017, he helped steer the Audi Sport Team Land to victory at the 24 Hours of Nürburgring and in 2021 placed third in the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters, which his brother Sheldon won in 2022.

Van der Linde got his first taste of Formula E in the 2020 rookie test in Marrakesh and this season has worked with ABT Cupra in simulator preparation.

The Diriyah ePrix will take place with two rounds of all-electric racing on 27 and 28 January. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Maverick News

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund
Business Maverick

Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
Maverick News

Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Second case of XBB.1.5 Covid-19 subvariant found in SA — but no data to show a change in symptoms
COVID-19

Second case of XBB.1.5 Covid-19 subvariant found in SA — but no data to show a change in symptoms

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.