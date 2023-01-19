Defend Truth

'HOLOCAUST DISTORTION'

Russia’s foreign minister outrages Jewish community on eve of his visit to South Africa

Russia’s foreign minister outrages Jewish community on eve of his visit to South Africa
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Kith Serey)
By Peter Fabricius
19 Jan 2023
0

Ukrainian expatriates in South Africa will demonstrate against Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meeting with his South African counterpart on Monday.

The European Jewish Congress (EJC)  has expressed “shock and concern” about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov comparing Western governments’ support for Ukraine to Hitler’s extermination of six million Jews in the Holocaust.

Lavrov is to visit South Africa to meet his counterpart Naledi Pandor on Monday, at the start of a southern African tour with further stops in Eswatini, Botswana and Angola, according to official sources. Pretoria has confirmed the meeting with Pandor, but Moscow had not announced Lavrov’s trip by late Thursday. 

The Ukrainian community in South Africa announced on Thursday that it had organised a demonstration at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) in Pretoria to protest against Pandor’s meeting with “Putin’s liar-in-chief” Lavrov. 

Lavrov made the remark, which incensed the international Jewish community, at a press conference in Moscow on Monday. He said the US had put together a coalition of European states to wage a proxy war in Ukraine to solve the “Russian question” in the same way that Hitler had organised a Final Solution for Europe’s Jews.

‘Holocaust distortion’

“We are shocked and appalled by this shameful comparison drawn by Minister Lavrov between the actions of a coalition of democratic countries and Hitler’s persecution and murder of six million Jews in the Shoah [Holocaust],” EJC President Ariel Muzicant said in a statement.

“This is Holocaust distortion at its most basic level and we call on Mr Lavrov to unequivocally apologise and withdraw these comments,” he added.

In a rambling three-hour press conference billed to address Russia’s diplomacy in 2022, Lavrov largely devoted himself to justifying Russia’s war against Ukraine, reiterating many of Moscow’s talking points,  including that the West had for many years been working to create a “police-run Nazi state” in Ukraine.

“Like Napoleon, who mobilised nearly all of Europe against the Russian Empire, and Hitler, who occupied the majority of European countries and hurled them at the Soviet Union, the United States has created a coalition of nearly all European member states of Nato and the EU and is using Ukraine to wage a proxy war against Russia with the old aim of finally solving the Russian question, like Hitler, who sought a final solution to the Jewish question,” Lavrov said 

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“This is not the first time the minister has used Holocaust equivalence and Hitler references,” Musicant pointed out. “This must stop. As we mark in the coming days International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the day that the Red Army liberated Auschwitz, the memory of Holocaust victims must never be used in such an appalling manner.”

In March last year, Lavrov first outraged the Jewish community, including the Israeli government, when he claimed that Hitler “had Jewish blood”.

He said this on Italian TV to try to justify Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine as a “Nazi” state despite the fact that its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is Jewish.

“I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood,” Lavrov said and so it “means absolutely nothing” that Zelensky is Jewish. “Wise Jewish people say that the most ardent anti-Semites are usually Jews.”

Israel called in Russia’s ambassador to protest at this remark and Israel’s then prime minister, Naftali Bennett said: “Such lies are meant to blame the Jews themselves for the most terrible crimes in history and thus free the oppressors of the Jews from their responsibility.”

Protest rally

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Association of South Africa announced that it would hold “a peaceful yet noticeable rally at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, to once again draw media and public attention to the lies and terror of the Russian government, and the fact that any alignment with Russia’s terrorist regime and their henchmen is politically and economically dangerous, as well as morally unacceptable”.

It said the rally would start at 7am on Monday at the Soutpansberg Road entrance of Dirco’s OR Tambo Building in Pretoria. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Maverick News

Meet the top achievers among matriculants who fought a good fight and ‘remained the light amid load shedding’
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund
Business Maverick

Discovery Health uses unprecedented reserves to launch Wellth Fund

TOP READS IN SECTION

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Maverick News

Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
Maverick News

Hand-to-Mouth: South Africa’s power lifeline frays as Eskom scrambles for diesel
KZN romp – IFP, DA beat the heat, and their rivals, in Mtubatuba and Msunduzi
Maverick News

KZN romp – IFP, DA beat the heat, and their rivals, in Mtubatuba and Msunduzi

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

Become a Maverick Insider

This could have been a paywall

On another site this would have been a paywall. Maverick Insider keeps our content free for all.

Become an Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.