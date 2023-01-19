BALDWIN CASE
Decision on possible charges in ‘Rust’ shooting coming Thursday
Los Angeles (Reuters) — Officials in New Mexico plan to announce on Thursday whether they will pursue criminal charges in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie ‘Rust’.
New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 9am, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal in October 2021 fired off a live bullet. The movie was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico.
The 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live actor has said he was told the gun was “cold”, an industry term meaning it is safe to use, and that he did not pull the trigger.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)
