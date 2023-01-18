Newsdeck

Ukraine

Ukraine interior minister and children among 16 killed in helicopter crash

Ukraine interior minister and children among 16 killed in helicopter crash
The scene of a helicopter crash in Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 18 January 2023. At least 16 people died, including three children, after a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building in the city of Brovary, Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration wrote on telegram. 'Among them are Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Denys Monastyrskyi, his first deputy Yevhen Yenin, State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yuri Lubkovych, their assistants and the helicopter crew.', stated President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
By Reuters
18 Jan 2023
0

BROVARY, Ukraine, Jan 18 (Reuters) - At least 16 people including Ukraine's interior minister, other senior officials and three children were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called a "terrible tragedy".

Several bodies lay on the ground of a courtyard, their boots sticking out from under blankets, after the helicopter – described by the air force spokesperson as a French Super Puma – slammed into a building in Brovary, northeast of the capital.

The crash caused a large fire, and an entire side of the local nursery building was charred. The Kyiv region’s governor said children and staff had been in the nursery at the time of the crash on Wednesday morning.

“We saw wounded people, we saw children. There was a lot of fog here, everything was strewn all around. We could hear screams, we ran towards them,” Glib, a 17-year-old local resident, told Reuters on the scene.

“We took the children and passed them over the fence, away from the nursery as it was on fire, especially the second floor,” he said.

The national police chief confirmed that Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, who was appointed under Zelenskiy in 2021, had been killed. His first deputy, Yevheniy Yenin, and the ministry’s state secretary also died.

Regional governor Oleksiy Kuleba said 18 people had been killed but the deputy head of the president’s office later announced a death toll of 16, and said 30 others had been injured, including 12 children. Many had burns, officials said.

“Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region,” Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app. “The pain is unspeakable.”

Officials said it was too early to determine what caused the crashNone spoke of an attack by Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February.

The SBU State Security Service said it was investigating and considering several possible causes for the crash, including a breach of flight rules, a technical malfunction and the intentional destruction of the helicopter.

 

“LEADING LIGHT”

Nine of the people confirmed dead were on board the helicopter, the police chief and emergency services said.

Two witnesses described seeing an object hurtling towards the nursery from a northwesterly direction.

“It was at about the height of the houses… those nine-storey ones. It was very low, and I saw red colours on it,” one woman said.

The crash was another blow to Ukraine, days after 45 people were killed in an apartment block hit during a Russian missile attack on the east-central city of Dnipro.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said it could take at least several weeks to investigate the disaster.

“Unfortunately, the sky does not forgive mistakes, as pilots say, but it’s really too early to talk about the causes,” he said in a TV broadcast.

Monastyrskyi, 42, was a trained lawyer and politician who won a seat in the 2019 parliamentary election representing Zelenskiy’s party. He served as head of the parliamentary Committee on Law Enforcement Affairs and replaced Arsen Avakov as interior minister after Avakov quit in July 2021.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman called Monastyrskyi “a leading light in supporting the Ukrainian people during Putin’s illegal invasion” and said she was struck by his determination, optimism and patriotism.”

Numerous other leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, sent their condolences.

By Max Hunder and Tom Balmforth

(Reporting by Max Hunder in Brovary and Tom Balmforth in Kyiv; Additional reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Maverick News

Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour
Maverick News

Catch of the year: Massive cocaine bust nets top Western Cape ‘narco’ cops high honour

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender bill, stoking nationalist ire
Newsdeck

Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender bill, stoking nationalist ire
Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Newsdeck

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Dutch premier pledges to send Patriot defence system to Ukraine
Newsdeck

Dutch premier pledges to send Patriot defence system to Ukraine
Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns
Newsdeck

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns
China's first population drop in six decades sounds alarm on demographic crisis
Newsdeck

China's first population drop in six decades sounds alarm on demographic crisis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.