Since October 2022, measles outbreaks have been declared in Limpopo (145 cases), Mpumalanga (79), North West (125), Gauteng (18) and the Free State (15), but the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Wednesday it was now seeing a decrease in cases nationally.

Data on severity or mortality is not available yet.

In 382 of the 397 cases identified up to 12 January, the patients were diagnosed when they were treated in hospital.

On Wednesday, the NICD’s latest report showed that the number of measles cases had decreased for a third consecutive week. It says the ongoing outbreak indicates that South Africa’s vaccination levels are low.

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus. The World Health Organization’s standard for declaring a measles outbreak is three cases occurring within a specific district.

The most common symptoms are fever and a rash that looks like small, flat, red spots that do not form blisters. Other symptoms include a cough, conjunctivitis and a runny nose.

The virus can cause severe complications such as encephalitis (an infection in the brain) as well as blindness, diarrhoea and dehydration. It can be deadly, and infants under two years of age are most at risk.

The report says that decreasing cases could indicate a waning outbreak. It could also suggest that there had been a decrease in patients seeking help, or fewer tests submitted by clinicians.

The data in the report was collected up to 12 January, a day before schools reopened.

“Clinicians should be on high alert as the opening of schools may lead to localised outbreaks where vaccination rates are suboptimal. Caregivers and parents are advised to review their child’s vaccination records and confirm that they have received the measles vaccine.

“It is never too late to vaccinate — children who have not been vaccinated may receive the measles vaccine at any age over six months, free of charge at primary health services,” the report concludes. DM/MC