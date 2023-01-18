Newsdeck

CLIMATE

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say

Greta Thunberg released after brief detention at German mine protest, police say
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg attends a rally of climate protection activists near the village of Luetzerath, Germany, 17 January 2023. The village of Luetzerath in North Rhine-Westphalia state is to make way for lignite mining despite the decision to phase out coal. The Garzweiler open pit mine, operated by German energy supplier RWE, is at the focus of protests by people who want Germany to stop mining and burning coal as soon as possible in the fight against climate change. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
By Reuters
18 Jan 2023
0

LUETZERATH, Germany, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Climate campaigner Greta Thunberg was detained alongside other activists on Tuesday during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion but was released after an identity check, according to police.

Thunberg was held while protesting at the opencast coal mine of Garzweiler 2, some 9 km (5.6 miles) from the village of Luetzerath, after police warned that the group would be removed by force if they did not move away from the edge of the mine.

The village in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia is being cleared to allow for the expansion of the mine. The mine’s owner, RWE RWEG.DE, agreed with the government that it could demolish Luetzerath in exchange for its faster exit from coal and the saving of five villages originally slated for destruction.

Activists have said Germany should not be mining any more lignite, or brown coal, and should focus on expanding renewable energy instead.

Riot police backed by bulldozers removed activists from buildings in the abandoned village last week, with only a few left in trees and an underground tunnel by last weekend, but protesters including Thunberg remained at the site staging a sit-in into Tuesday.

“We are going to use force to bring you to the identity check, so please cooperate,” a policeman said to the group, according to Reuters footage.

“Greta Thunberg was part of a group of activists who rushed towards the ledge. However, she was then stopped and carried by us with this group out of the immediate danger area to establish their identity,” a spokesperson for Aachen police told Reuters, adding that one activist had jumped into the mine.

Thunberg was carried away by three police officers and held by one arm at a spot away from the edge of the mine and was then escorted back towards police vans.

The Swedish climate activist addressed the around 6,000 protesters who marched towards Luetzerath on Saturday, calling the expansion of the mine a “betrayal of present and future generations.”

“Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and needs to be held accountable,” she said.

(Reporting by Wolfgang Rattay and Riham Alkousaa, Writing by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan, William Maclean and Rosalba O’Brien)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Maverick News

Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender bill, stoking nationalist ire
Newsdeck

Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender bill, stoking nationalist ire
Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns
Newsdeck

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns
UK teachers announce strike, adding to wave of industrial action
Newsdeck

UK teachers announce strike, adding to wave of industrial action
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
Newsdeck

Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
China's first population drop in six decades sounds alarm on demographic crisis
Newsdeck

China's first population drop in six decades sounds alarm on demographic crisis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.