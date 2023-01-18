Newsdeck

WAR AID

Dutch premier pledges to send Patriot defence system to Ukraine

Dutch premier pledges to send Patriot defence system to Ukraine
A US Patriot air defence missile systems at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport in Jasionka, Poland. (Photo: Supplied)
By Bloomberg
18 Jan 2023
0

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said the Netherlands plans to send a Patriot system to Ukraine, joining the US and Germany in bolstering the Ukrainian military arsenal with crucial air defence to fight Russia’s invasion.

The Netherlands has “the intention” to follow the US and Germany in sending the missile defence system, Rutte said in joint remarks with US President Joe Biden in Washington. “I think that it’s important we join that and I discussed it also this morning with Olaf Scholz of Germany,” he said.

The US and Germany each pledged in recent weeks to send the Patriots, which are highly prized because they can shoot down missiles and have hi-tech sensors that help in identifying what’s in the air. The Kremlin in response said it would target the Patriot air defence system that the US has pledged.

Ukraine’s partners are under pressure to deliver more air defence systems after a Russian missile hit an apartment block in the eastern city of Dnipro on Saturday, killing at least 45 people, including six children. Russia has been targeting critical infrastructure since mid-September, leaving millions of citizens without electricity, water and heating amid freezing temperatures.

Ukraine was unable to shoot down the Russian missile which hit the Dnipro apartment block because it does not have the necessary equipment, according to Ukrainian air defence forces. Patriots would have been able to, they said.

It could still take several months before the Patriots are actually deployed in Ukraine, especially in light of the need to train Ukrainian forces to operate them. The US will start training in the missile system for Ukrainian soldiers at Fort Sill, Oklahoma this week.

Top defence officials from the US, UK, Germany and other allies will meet in Ramstein, Germany on Friday to discuss weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Germany is expected to announce a decision before the meeting on whether to send Ukraine advanced battle tanks.

The Dutch military started operating the Patriot system, which stands for “phased array tracking radar to intercept on target,” in 1987. The surface-to-air guided missile systems can neutralise fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and ballistic and cruise missiles up to an altitude of 20km and a range of 60km.

Dutch air defence personnel work closely with their German counterparts in operating the Patriot systems. In Europe, only Germany, Spain and the Netherlands operate the Patriots.

The Dutch Patriots were previously deployed during the Gulf Wars and in southern Turkey to protect the country against ballistic missiles from Syria. Last year, the Netherlands and Germany jointly deployed Patriots to Slovakia at the request of Nato to protect the eastern flank of the military alliance against incoming missiles.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
COVID-19

In latest guidelines, WHO recommends ‘the use of masks by the public in specific situations’
Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
COVID-19

Anti-vax appeal – court asked to stop South Africa’s Covid vaccination campaign pending an investigation
Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
Maverick News

Lottery money used to fund mansions for high-fliers Arthur Mafokate, Lesley Ramulifho and William Huma
John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Maverick News

John Hlophe — the Judge President who fought the law; decades later, the law won
Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him
Maverick News

Ramaphosa routed the RET faction – but rolling blackouts could floor him

TOP READS IN SECTION

Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender bill, stoking nationalist ire
Newsdeck

Sunak blocks Scotland’s gender bill, stoking nationalist ire
Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns
Newsdeck

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Dnipro death toll reaches 40, German defence minister resigns
UK teachers announce strike, adding to wave of industrial action
Newsdeck

UK teachers announce strike, adding to wave of industrial action
Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
Newsdeck

Russian flags banned at Australian Open tennis after Ukraine complaint
China's first population drop in six decades sounds alarm on demographic crisis
Newsdeck

China's first population drop in six decades sounds alarm on demographic crisis

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.