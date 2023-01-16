Business Maverick

Ghana approves sale of Vodafone unit to French tycoon’s Telecel

A Vodafone Group Plc logo sits on the company's 5G wireless exhibition stand at the Gamescom computer games industry event in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Gamescom is the world's largest gaming convention and runs from August 20 to 24. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
16 Jan 2023
Ghana has given Telecel Group, headed by French tycoon Hugues Mulliez, approval to buy Vodafone Group Plc’s operations in the West African country. 

The National Communications Authority granted approval to transfer Vodafone’s 70% stake in Ghana Telecommunications Co, the agency said in a statement on Monday, about six months after Bloomberg first reported on the talks. 

Telecel is using the stake as part of an expansion drive into this part of Africa, and could potentially provide much-needed investment in the country. Ghana, which lost access to the international capital markets due to its ballooning debt and loan-service costs, suspended interest payments on its external debt last month. The nation is trying to restructure its obligations to finalise a $3-billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Read More: Vodafone Agrees to Sell Stake in Ghana Operations to Telecel

Vodafone didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment and Telecel declined to comment. 

Vodafone entered Ghana in 2008, paying the government $900-million for the 70% stake in the business. The state held a third of the business. 

Last week, the Ghanaian government issued a $773-million back-tax bill to the country’s largest telecommunications operator, MTN Ghana, which the operator “strongly disputes”. 

Read More: MTN Gets $773 Million Ghana Tax Bill It ‘Strongly Disputes’

Mulliez is a shareholder in the Association Familiale Mulliez – owner of French retailers including Decathlon and Leroy Merlin – and has been chairman of Telecel Group since 2018. BM/DM

