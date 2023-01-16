Business Maverick

Business Maverick

European gas slumps to 16-month low on strong supply outlook

European gas slumps to 16-month low on strong supply outlook
A branded marker post marking the Gazprom PJSC Power Of Siberia gas pipeline near Irkutsk, Russia, on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Built by Russian energy giant Gazprom, the pipeline runs about 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) from the Chayandinskoye and Kovyktinskoye gas fields in the coldest part of Siberia to Blagoveshchensk, near the Chinese border. (Photo: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
16 Jan 2023
0

Natural gas prices in Europe dropped to the lowest level since September 2021 as the supply outlook got a boost with full stockpiles in China forcing buyers to send LNG cargoes to the continent.

Benchmark futures fell as much as 15% on Monday, taking the decline so far this year to 27%. Chinese importers are trying to divert February and March shipments to Europe amid weak prices at home and high inventories. That’s easing concerns that the reopening of China’s economy will boost demand and pull cargoes away from the west.

Gas markets have turned calmer after a tumultuous period last year when energy prices surged to records and hammered economies everywhere. Some optimism has emerged in Europe that the worst could be over as inflation starts to ease and fears of a recession recede. 

A prolonged spell of mild weather has been a major contributor. While a cold snap is expected this week, it’s likely to be brief and won’t be strong enough to dent gas inventories that have barely been touched over the last month as demand remains in check and LNG imports are strong.      

“There currently appears to be no end to the losses on the European gas market,” Energi Danmark said in a note on the website. “The panic-like situation from last year has been replaced by confidence that Europe will get through this winter without any supply issues.”

Still, some are warning that the crisis that was triggered by Russia’s deep supply cuts following the invasion of Ukraine is far from over. Europe has been “lucky” with the weather, and supply remains exposed to geopolitical events, Iberdrola SA’s chairman Ignacio Sanchez Galan said. Gas prices may have dropped, but are still almost double their five-year average for the time of year.  

Also read: Europe’s energy crisis isn’t over yet, Iberdrola chief says

For now, the gas market is getting a helping hand from elsewhere too. Renewables are contributing to less use of gas in electricity in Europe, with Germany producing an unprecedented amount of wind power on Saturday while Britain also reached a record last week. 

Dutch front-month gas futures, Europe’s benchmark, slipped 14% to €55.48 a megawatt-hour at 3.49pm in Amsterdam. They fell for a fifth straight week on Friday. The UK equivalent contract was 15% lower on Monday. BM/DM

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
South Africa

No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court

TOP READS IN SECTION

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
South Africa

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase
Maverick News

South Africa responds to greenlighting of 'unaffordable' 18.65% electricity tariff increase
How the mighty have fallen — Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk and the Icarus effect
South Africa

How the mighty have fallen — Vladimir Putin, Elon Musk and the Icarus effect
The Finance Ghost — Why is Steinhoff still trading at all?
Maverick News

The Finance Ghost — Why is Steinhoff still trading at all?
Minerals Council wants Transnet CEO Portia Derby axed to arrest decline — reports
South Africa

Minerals Council wants Transnet CEO Portia Derby axed to arrest decline — reports

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.