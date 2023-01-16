Newsdeck

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso: Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women on Jan. 12, 13

Burkina Faso: Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women on Jan. 12, 13
A street in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, 30 September 2022. EPA-EFE/ASSANE OUEDRAOGO
By Reuters
16 Jan 2023
0

OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Islamist militants kidnapped around 50 women in Burkina Faso's northern province of Soum on Jan. 12 and 13, the government said in a statement on Monday.

Armed men seized the women as they were picking wild fruit outside the village of Liki, around 15 kilometres from the town of Aribinda, and in another district west of the town.

“Searching has started with the aim of finding all these innocent victims safe and sound,” the government statement said.

Burkina Faso has been battling a violent insurgency with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State that spread from neighbouring Mali in 2015 despite costly international military efforts to contain it.

Thousands have been killed and more than 2.7 million displaced across the Sahel, where insecurity has affected agriculture and contributed to rising hunger levels, according to the United Nations.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
Maverick News

Alleged bid-rigging in Mkhize-era health department’s ‘suspicious’ R486-million head office lease deal
National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
South Africa

National shutdown threat in protest against Eskom’s rolling blackouts and tariff hikes — Ramaphosa cancels Davos trip
Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘misses the point’ – say judges who granted interdict against privately prosecuting Ramaphosa
No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
South Africa

No Country for Two Presidents: Zuma’s ridiculous ‘legal’ argument vs Ramaphosa gets tested in court
Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war
Ukraine Crisis

Vladimir Putin’s grand illusions crumble into ashes in brutal theatre of real war

TOP READS IN SECTION

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades
Newsdeck

At least 68 killed in Nepal's worst air crash in three decades
Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Newsdeck

Man arrested after uranium found at UK’s Heathrow Airport
Dozens of casualties in Congo Pentecostal Church blast on Sunday
Africa

Dozens of casualties in Congo Pentecostal Church blast on Sunday
Jamaica seizes $80m worth of cocaine from cargo ship
Newsdeck

Jamaica seizes $80m worth of cocaine from cargo ship
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Newsdeck

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.