A man walks in front of an exchange office with an electronic panel displaying currency exchange rates for US dollar and euro against Russian ruble in Moscow, Russia, 22 December 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / Maxim Shipenkov)

Equity futures for the S&P 500 climbed, along with those for Europe, and a benchmark of Asian shares rose about 0.5%. Japan painted a different picture with stocks trading lower as the yen’s rebound continued to weigh on exporters.

Investors also remain on guard for another surprise from the Bank of Japan when it sets policy on Wednesday. The yen strengthened and Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield climbed above the top of the BOJ’s ceiling for a second day.

The greenback was down against both emerging-markets and Group-of-10 currencies amid bets that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest-rate hikes. Australia’s dollar strengthened above 70 cents for the first time since August, a reflection of improved appetite for riskier assets.

Bitcoin traded above $21,000 following a rebound over the weekend, when it surged amid optimism that it may have bottomed.

Bond yields were steady in Australia and higher in New Zealand. There was no trading in Treasuries, with US financial markets closed for a holiday. The 10-year US yield climbed back to 3.50% on Friday.

Hong Kong-listed technology stocks paused, with a small decline after strong gains in recent months. While investors have been pouring money back into the sector, they remain wary of regulatory risks.

The impact of surging Covid infections is also on the minds of traders as they weigh this with the economy’s reopening. The World Health Organisation has urged China to share more detailed information on the spread of virus after the government’s announcement of almost 60,000 related deaths in a month.

The People’s Bank of China kept the rate of its one-year medium-term lending facility unchanged and added less cash than expected into the banking system before the Lunar New Year holidays. The move is likely to fuel speculation the central bank may use other channels to ensure there’s adequate liquidity.

The offshore yuan was up marginally and the nation’s 10-year bond yield rose to the highest since November 2021.

A host of Fed officials will be speaking this week, providing more clues for investors. The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, with speakers there including European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and the International Monetary Fund’s Kristalina Georgieva.

The busy week will also be punctuated by more corporate earnings, such as Wall Street heavyweights Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley.

“Everything has been a bit too perfect up until now in the beginning of the year — the warm winter in Europe, inflation coming down a little bit globally,” George Sun, head of global markets for Greater China at BNP Paribas, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Everything should be recessionary at this point, so it doesn’t feel quite right. It feels like there’s a lot more room for the downside if anything disappoints going forward.”

Elsewhere in markets, iron ore declined after China pledged to tighten supervision on pricing after the metal’s surge in recent months. Oil slid and gold rose.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week are scheduled to include: Charles Schwab, Discover Financial, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, Interactive Brokers, Investor AB, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Prologis, State Street

World Economic Forum’s kicks off in Davos, Monday

US markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr Day, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, GDP, Tuesday

US Empire State manufacturing survey, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams to speak, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US retail sales, PPI, industrial production, business inventories, MBA mortgage applications, cross-border investment, Wednesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker, Wednesday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed index, Thursday

ECB account of its December policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde on a panel in Davos, Thursday

Fed speakers include Susan Collins and John Williams, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

US existing home sales, Friday

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 12.15pm in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%

South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.8%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.4%

China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0870

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 127.34 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 6.7022 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $21,227.32

Ether rose 1.5% to $1,575.40

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.50% on Friday

Australia’s 10-year bond yield was little changed at to 3.59%

Commodities