Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54

epa10402484 (FILE) - US singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the premiere for the movie 'Mad Max: Fury Road' at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA, 07 May 2015 (reissued 12 January 2023). Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54, on 12 January 2023, after being hospitalized due to a medical emergency, according to a statement by her mother Priscilla Presley. EPA-EFE/JIMMY MORRIS
By Reuters
13 Jan 2023
LOS ANGELES, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Lisa Marie Presley, a musician and the only daughter of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, died on Thursday after being rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital, her mother said.

By Lisa Richwine

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother, Priscilla Presley, said in a statement. Lisa Marie Presley was 54.

“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss,” the statement added.

Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest in her home in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas, according to entertainment website TMZ. She was then taken to hospital on Thursday.

She was born in 1968 and was the owner of her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction. She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.

Her own music career began with a 2003 debut album “To Whom It May Concern.” It was followed by 2005’s “Now What,” and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart.

A third album, “Storm and Grace,” was released in 2012.

She was married four times. She wed pop star Michael Jackson, in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough.

The high-profile couple divorced in 1996 as Jackson was battling child molestation allegations.

Presley married actor Nicholas Cage, a huge fan of her father, in 2002. Cage filed for divorce four months later.

Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalized in 2021.

She had four children. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at age 27. Daughter Riley Keough, 33, is an actress.

Her two other daughters are twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

