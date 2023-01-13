Newsdeck

LAUNCH DATE

Ghana’s new national airline to start flights in third quarter

Ghana’s new national airline to start flights in third quarter
(Photo: EPA-EFE / Jim lo Scalzo)
By Bloomberg
13 Jan 2023
0

Ghana’s new national airline will begin operations in the third quarter of this year, 13 years after the country’s second state-owned carrier stopped flights.

Ghana Airlines, operated by Accra-based Ashanti Airlines in partnership with the government and London-based Zotus Group as financial and operational partners, has obtained its air carrier licence and is in the final stages of obtaining the air operator certificate, the companies said in a statement.

The new airline will start with domestic flights and later add regional and international routes, including London and New York, it said.

Ghana International Airlines, which was 70% state-owned, ceased operations of its one leased aircraft in May 2010. The carrier was set up to replace Ghana Airways, which was established a year after the country’s independence from Britain in 1957 and ran domestic and international flights. It was liquidated in 2005 amid rising debt and failed attempts to find international investors.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
South Africa

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution
Maverick News

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act

TOP READS IN SECTION

Biden’s classified-document headache worsens with second batch
Newsdeck

Biden’s classified-document headache worsens with second batch
Russia’s Wagner Group claims ‘liberation’ of Soledar, says about 500 Ukrainians killed
Newsdeck

Russia’s Wagner Group claims ‘liberation’ of Soledar, says about 500 Ukrainians killed
Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe
Newsdeck

Russia suggests Sweden has 'something to hide' in Nord Stream blast probe
Robbers pull off multimillion-dollar copper heist in Chilean port
Newsdeck

Robbers pull off multimillion-dollar copper heist in Chilean port
UK strikes roll on as 100,000 civil servants call walkout
Newsdeck

UK strikes roll on as 100,000 civil servants call walkout

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.