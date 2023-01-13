LAUNCH DATE
Ghana’s new national airline to start flights in third quarter
Ghana’s new national airline will begin operations in the third quarter of this year, 13 years after the country’s second state-owned carrier stopped flights.
Ghana Airlines, operated by Accra-based Ashanti Airlines in partnership with the government and London-based Zotus Group as financial and operational partners, has obtained its air carrier licence and is in the final stages of obtaining the air operator certificate, the companies said in a statement.
The new airline will start with domestic flights and later add regional and international routes, including London and New York, it said.
Ghana International Airlines, which was 70% state-owned, ceased operations of its one leased aircraft in May 2010. The carrier was set up to replace Ghana Airways, which was established a year after the country’s independence from Britain in 1957 and ran domestic and international flights. It was liquidated in 2005 amid rising debt and failed attempts to find international investors.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet