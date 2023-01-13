Sponsored Content

By OctaFX
13 Jan 2023
0

The international broker OctaFX expands in the South African market, making investing easier to learn and understand.

The international Forex broker OctaFX recently announced expanding its operations in South Africa. The broker built its expansion campaign around making trading easier to learn and practise. Here are three key things South African investment aficionados need to know about the broker and its offering.

OctaFX is a broker with over 11 years experience in the financial markets. Frequently lauded and awarded by major financial media, it combines the versatility of investment approaches with its technological inventions, such as its trading platform—OctaTrader. This allows https://octamarkets.net/landing/trading-made-clear traders to streamline their decision-making and make investing more efficient and quick.

The broker offers modern, fast-paced investing for those who want to profit even in the bearish market. With OctaFX’s 230 CFDs, such as currency pairs, commodities, stocks, cryptocurrencies, and indices, traders can open short orders as easily as long ones.

With no commissions, fees, or swaps, the broker has the best conditions in the South African market. This became possible due to its internationality and client-oriented approach. Spread-only brokerage model enabled OctaFX to offer the most competitive asset prices and make investing more attractive for people in over 150 countries where it operates.

Education has always been one of the top priorities of the broker. Only in 2022, OctaFX’s financial experts held over 700 webinars and workshops in 6 languages, while the broker’s YouTube channel grew to more than 980,000 subscribers. Apart from that, OctaFX has a comprehensive Forex course consisting of educational articles on trading, analytics, and other important financial topics—all to make trading clear to everyone, regardless of their investing background.

‘We’ve been looking to expand in the vibrant South African investment market for a long time, and now, fortunately, we’re available to many more people there. We are excited to meet our new clients from South Africa,’ the OctaFX press office commented.

OctaFX is a global broker providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and a variety of services already utilised by clients from 150 countries with more than 12 million trading accounts. Free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools they provide help clients reach their investment goals.

The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including the improvement of educational infrastructure and short-notice relief projects supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

On a side note, OctaFX has also won more than 50 awards since its foundation, including the ‘Most Reliable Broker South Africa 2022’ award from Global Business Review Magazine and the ‘Best Global Broker Asia 2022’ award from International Business Magazine. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
South Africa

Gwede Inc: Placing failing Eskom under oversight of failing DMRE is recipe for epic failure
Predator Potholes, SA Edition
South Africa

Predator Potholes, SA Edition
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
Maverick News

Western Cape has tried a new approach to housing — and it’s bearing fruit
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution
Maverick News

Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa’s attempt to interdict Zuma’s ‘unsound’ private prosecution

TOP READS IN SECTION

Paper is part of our lives, whether we realise it or not
Business Maverick

Paper is part of our lives, whether we realise it or not
Evita in Excelsior: A four part mini-series by Pieter-Dirk Uys
Maverick Life

Evita in Excelsior: A four part mini-series by Pieter-Dirk Uys
To secure SA’s future, we must focus on mathematics
Sponsored Content

To secure SA’s future, we must focus on mathematics
Home Suite Hotels brings hospitality back to basics
Maverick Life

Home Suite Hotels brings hospitality back to basics
Uber Eats Cravings Report reveals fastest delivery done in 113 seconds
Maverick Life

Uber Eats Cravings Report reveals fastest delivery done in 113 seconds

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted