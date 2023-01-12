Business Maverick

ELECTRICITY SHOCK

Nersa approves 18.65% Eskom tariff hike for 2023/24 and 12.74% for the following financial year

Nersa approves 18.65% Eskom tariff hike for 2023/24 and 12.74% for the following financial year
Illustrative image | sources: Eskom's Medupi power station on January 30, 2013, in Lephalale, South Africa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz) / South African currency (Photo: Adobestock)
By Ed Stoddard
12 Jan 2023
0

The Eskom hole just keeps getting deeper. The state-run power provider, which is in full meltdown with Stage 6 rolling blackouts and a staggering R400-billion debt load, desperately needs cash from customers that it cannot supply to meet their demand.

Energy regulator Nersa has approved an 18.65% tariff hike for Eskom for the 2022/23 financial year and 12.74% for the next, heralding pain for consumers and industry alike. 

The 18.65% price increase for customers directly supplied by Eskom takes effect from 1 April, and the 12.74% from 1 April 2024. That translates into an increase of 31.39% over the next two years against the backdrop of high inflation, squeezed margins for power-intensive industries such as mining, and Eskom’s desperate bid to keep the lights on intermittently while preventing a full-scale blackout.  

In short, the Eskom hole just keeps getting deeper. The state-run power provider, which is in full meltdown with Stage 6 rolling blackouts and a staggering R400-billion debt load, desperately needs cash from customers that it cannot supply to meet their demand. 

The new increases — which are well above the current inflation rate of 7.4% — will just hasten a drive by households and industry alike to procure renewable and reliable sources of energy, depriving Eskom of more customers.  

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

It’s a business model made in hell which is hellish for customers and the company alike.  

Eskom had applied for a 32% increase for 2023/24, underscoring the scale of its dilemma as it scrambles to buy diesel for when its coal plants fail and attempts to pay independent producers to bring more power onto the ailing grid.  

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Reuters in an interview earlier on Thursday that the government would take on Eskom’s debt in a “staggered manner” to prevent the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio from going through the roof.  

The Treasury said in the October “mini-budget” that it would take on between one-third and two-thirds of Eskom’s debt to boost its balance sheet and set it on the road to financial viability.  

The tariff increase, while well short of Eskom’s request, will add to inflationary pressures in the economy — “administered prices” are part of the CPI basket — at a time when the South African Reserve Bank is in a hiking cycle in step with its global peers to contain rising prices.  

The best that can be said is that it could have been worse. DM/BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court

TOP READS IN SECTION

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
Maverick News

‘Don’t drink anything you’re handed’: The threat of poisoning saturates the state and underworld
The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Maverick News

The 'incredibly transmissible' Kraken could take over as dominant Covid-19 strain in South Africa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Maverick News

No new lockdown restrictions or masks for South Africa after Covid-19 ‘Kraken’ subvariant detected
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.