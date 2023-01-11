Newsdeck

Ebola

Uganda declares itself Ebola-free after swiftly turning tide on outbreak

Uganda declares itself Ebola-free after swiftly turning tide on outbreak
Ugandan doctors wearing their Personal Protective Equipment inside the Ebola red zone at the Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital Isolation Centre in Entebbe, Uganda, 20 October 2022. EPA-EFE/ISAAC KASAMANI
By Reuters
11 Jan 2023
0

KAMPALA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Uganda on Wednesday declared the end of a nearly four-month Ebola outbreak that it briefly struggled to contain but was then able to swiftly bring under control despite the absence of a proven vaccine against the viral strain in question.

“We have successfully controlled the spread of Ebola in Uganda,” Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng said during a ceremony to mark the outbreak’s end.

Aceng said this was Uganda’s eighth Ebola outbreak since 2000, when the country recorded its first and most deadly one that killed more than half of the 425 people it infected.

The latest outbreak killed 55 of the 143 people infected since September, according to health ministry figures. Six of the fatalities were health workers.

Wednesday’s declaration followed Uganda’s completion of 42 days with no active cases, which represents two full incubation periods of the virus.

In the early weeks of the outbreak, cases spread beyond the epicentre of Mubende, 150 km (90 miles) west of the capital Kampala, to several other districts, including Kampala.

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, praised Uganda for its response to the virus.

“Uganda has shown that Ebola can be defeated when the whole system works together, from having an alert system in place, to finding and caring for people affected and their contacts, to gaining the full participation of affected communities in the response,” he said in a statement.

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni said a two-week delay in declaring the outbreak after the first probable death from Ebola meant “the opportunity for immediate quarantine of contacts was lost”.

But health officials were able to turn the tide on the disease by November after imposing a lockdown on affected districts.

Ebola spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person and has a fatality rate of about 50%. More than 11,300 people died during the 2013-2016 outbreak in West Africa.

Unlike the more common strain of the virus, Ebola Zaire, which has been behind several recent epidemics in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, the strain behind Uganda’s outbreak, Ebola Sudan, has no proven vaccine.

Even so, experts said Uganda’s experience battling previous outbreaks of Ebola and its viral cousin Marburg helped its response.

Uganda’s speed in ultimately containing cases, however, meant planned trials of vaccine candidates never got off the ground.

In December, Uganda received three vaccines – one by the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India, another by the Sabin Vaccine Institute and a third by Merck MRK.N – for use vaccinating people in contact with confirmed cases.

But by that point, there were no new cases. The WHO said experts would meet on Jan. 12 to discuss the next steps for the vaccines.

Sabin chief executive Amy Finan said preparing for the trials had nevertheless taught health officials lessons for rolling out a trial in the future, including how to engage with communities.

“Hopefully we won’t have another outbreak soon, but if we do, we’ll be better prepared than ever for it,” she told Reuters.

By Elias Biryabarema

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Additional reporting by Aaron Ross;Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alexander Winning, Angus MacSwan and Kim Coghill)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
South Africa

Public interest body Sakeliga tries to have Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma prosecuted for contempt of court
Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Maverick News

Community thanked for helping police to swiftly swoop on 10 suspects after Gift of the Givers break-in
Zuma ‘desperately’ trying to link private prosecution cases for ‘ulterior purpose’ — Ramaphosa
Maverick News

Zuma ‘desperately’ trying to link private prosecution cases for ‘ulterior purpose’ — Ramaphosa
Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Maverick News

Fikile Mbalula’s appeal in Intercape case fails, CEO Ferreira wants Bheki Cele to finally act
Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery
Maverick News

Ramaphosa’s incoming Cabinet reshuffle — a pack of wild cards with no clear path to adequacy or delivery

TOP READS IN SECTION

Bolsonaro hospitalised in US after Brasilia riots, O Globo says
Newsdeck

Bolsonaro hospitalised in US after Brasilia riots, O Globo says
Californians warned to flee, head to high ground as waters rise
Newsdeck

Californians warned to flee, head to high ground as waters rise
Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Moscow’s forces have likely captured most of eastern mining town, UK says
Newsdeck

Russia’s war on Ukraine latest: Moscow’s forces have likely captured most of eastern mining town, UK says
McCarthy’s rules of order become latest Republican battleground
Newsdeck

McCarthy’s rules of order become latest Republican battleground
Prince Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy
Newsdeck

Prince Harry's memoir hits shelves after days of controversy

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.